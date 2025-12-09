Yanga, Azam unbeaten, Simba slip as league takes shape

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League enters a short pause to allow players to join their national teams, coming at a moment when the standings are beginning to reveal early trends.

The competition has already produced strong contenders, teams showing promise, clubs in search of stability, and others fighting to avoid early trouble.

Among the 16 teams competing this season, defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) and Azam FC stand out as the only sides yet to lose a single match.

Their unbeaten start reflects discipline, tactical balance and consistency, which have kept them ahead of most rivals despite playing fewer matches than many teams above them. Yanga go into the break sitting second with 16 points from six matches, only one point behind league leaders JKT Tanzania, who have played 10 games and collected 17 points. Yanga remain firmly in control of their chase for the summit because of the matches they still have in hand.

The champions have been outstanding defensively, having conceded just one goal, which is the best defensive record in the league.

Their structure at the back, combined with efficiency in attack, has shaped a strong foundation as they seek to defend their title. Once the league resumes, they will be regarded as the side with the clearest path to top spot, especially if they maintain their current rhythm.

Azam FC sit ninth with nine points from five matches.

Their unbeaten run was strengthened by a convincing 2–0 victory over Simba SC in their latest encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. That win not only ended Simba’s perfect start to the season but also reignited Azam’s confidence as they attempt to re-establish themselves among the traditional top four.

Their defense has conceded only two goals, the second-best tally in the competition after Yanga. Although ninth place may appear low, Azam have played fewer matches than several teams above them and are well positioned to rise swiftly in the standings once fixtures resume.

Simba SC are fifth with 12 points from five matches, having won four games and lost one, the defeat coming against Azam FC. The setback slowed their early momentum but did little to overshadow their strong overall form.

They have the highest goal difference in the league with plus 11, scoring 14 goals and conceding only three. Their depth, experience and quality mean they remain among the main title contenders. The break provides a chance to regroup, restore balance and prepare for the demanding fixtures ahead. Singida Black Stars occupy 11th place with eight points from seven games.

They have also suffered one defeat this season. Their return of two wins, two draws and one loss reflects a side that is still searching for consistency.

They have conceded six goals and scored seven, numbers that show potential but also highlight areas where improvement is required. While they are not in immediate danger, their current position places them uncomfortably close to the lower end of the table. The break will allow time for adjustments, especially in defence.

At the foot of the table, several teams face growing relegation pressure. Tanzania Prisons sit in 13th place with seven points, Dodoma Jiji are 14th with five points, and Kinondoni Municipal Council KMC remain bottom in 16th place with only four points. These teams are in the most vulnerable positions and must improve quickly to avoid being trapped in a survival battle for the remainder of the campaign. KMC have endured the toughest start, playing nine matches and winning only once. With two draws and six defeats, they are struggling to find solutions on both ends of the pitch. Their goal difference of minus 12 highlights their challenges in defence and attack. The break may offer a chance to regroup, but they will need a major turnaround once the league resumes. Dodoma Jiji are also in a difficult situation. They have scored only four goals and conceded nine, which has limited their ability to collect points.

Their struggles in keeping possession and converting chances have cost them several matches. Tanzania Prisons, although slightly better off with seven points, are still inside the relegation zone. They have scored four goals and conceded nine, showing a need for improvement in both creativity and defending.

As the league pauses, the picture at the top and bottom becomes clearer. Yanga and Azam remain the only unbeaten teams, Simba are within reach of the leading pack, and several teams face a tough fight to avoid the drop.