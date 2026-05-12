Sowah skips Simba U-20 training despite reinstatement

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC Ghanaian striker Jonathan Sowah is yet to report for training despite the club’s decision to reinstate him under the condition that he trains with the team’s U-20 side as part of disciplinary measures.

The striker, who has been out of action for several months, was suspended earlier this year while Simba were in Dodoma preparing for a Mainland Premier League match against Dodoma Jiji FC in February.

During that period, Sowah was ordered to return to Dar es Salaam and has since not featured in any competitive matches for the Msimbazi Street giants. His absence sparked speculation about his future at the club before the management decided to give him another opportunity under strict supervision.

According to information from the club, Sowah recently appeared before Simba’s disciplinary committee where he faced several charges related to misconduct. After reviewing the matter, the committee found him guilty of some of the accusations and decided that the player should resume football activities with the club’s youth side instead of immediately rejoining the senior squad.

The arrangement was intended to serve as both punishment and a monitoring process aimed at assessing the player’s discipline, commitment, and overall conduct before a final decision is made regarding his return to the senior team.

Despite the committee’s directive, Sowah has not yet attended training sessions with the U-20 team, raising fresh uncertainty over his situation at the club.

Simba Information Manager Ahmed Ally confirmed that the Ghanaian forward has still not joined the youth team in training and that the club leadership continues to monitor the situation closely.

“Sowah is yet to attend the team training and there is no information about that. The team management is still monitoring the situation and will give its verdict. For now, the situation is like what I said,” said Ally.

Before the latest development, Sowah had publicly insisted that football remains his profession and stated that he remains committed to Simba despite the disciplinary issues that affected his career at the club this season.

The striker is still under contract with Simba, and club officials maintain that the door remains open for his return to the senior squad if he shows improvement in discipline and follows the conditions set by the disciplinary committee.

Sowah joined Simba with high expectations following his impressive performances in Ghanaian football,but his time at the club has been overshadowed by off-field disciplinary matters and limited appearances on the pitch.