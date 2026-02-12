Yanga players to earn Sh1.2bn if they reach Caf Cup quarters

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland giants Young Africans SC (Yanga) have raised the stakes ahead of their decisive Caf Champions League Group clash against Algeria’s JS Kabylie, with players set to share a combined USD 450,000 (Sh1.2 billion) if they secure a quarterfinal spot.

The Jangwani Street outfit will host JS Kabylie on Sunday at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, with kickoff at 7:00 pm East Africa Time, in what promises to be one of the club’s most defining continental nights in recent years.

Reliable sources within the club confirmed that Yanga has agreed to share half of the USD 900,000 prize awarded by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to each team advancing to the quarterfinals.

“We have pledged that players will take half of the money that Caf will give us if we qualify for the quarterfinals,” said a senior club official. “Our qualification will depend not only on our result but also on the outcome of the match between Al Ahly and ASFAR.”

The qualification equation is brutally clear. Yanga must win at least 3-0 against JS Kabylie and simultaneously hope Egyptian giants Al Ahly defeat Morocco’s ASFAR 1-0 in Cairo. Any draw between Al Ahly and ASFAR will eliminate Yanga, regardless of their margin of victory.

“In football, anything can happen,” added the official. “We still have a chance, and the players understand what is required. The motivation is there.”

Beyond financial incentives, qualification would mark a historic sporting milestone for Yanga, strengthening their reputation as a serious continental contender and validating recent investments in squad depth and professionalism.

Preparations for the match are already underway. Following a demanding trip to Morocco, players were given time to rest before resuming training.

“After the long journey, players rested first,” the official explained. “Training resumed yesterday as we started final preparations for the match.” Gambian attacking midfielder Buba Jammeh has rejoined full training, boosting the team’s attacking options. Jammeh had initially returned to Gambia after his passport expired but is now available for selection.

“Buba is back in training, giving the technical bench more options as we push for goals,” the source confirmed.