Africa and Japan: Co-creating a future through youth, innovation, and partnership
What you need to know:
Africa stands at a crossroads. Its challenges poverty, conflict, governance are real. But its opportunities youth, innovation, resilience are equally powerful. For Japan, engaging with Africa is not charity, but a strategic investment in a shared future.
As the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) convenes in Yokohama, the world turns its attention once again to Africa a continent rich in diversity, resilience, and promise. This year’s conference arrives at a critical juncture. Global challenges such as climate change, geopolitical fragmentation, and economic inequality are intensifying. In this context, TICAD9 offers a vital platform to reimagine development cooperation one rooted in mutual respect, innovation, and strategic partnership.
At the heart of this vision lies Africa’s youth. By 2050, one in four people globally will be African. This demographic shift presents a historic opportunity: a “demographic dividend” powered by a young, dynamic workforce. But this potential can only be realized through sustained investment in education, healthcare, and job creation. Without it, the same demographic forces could deepen poverty and instability.
JICA’s Vision: Homegrown development and human security
Since the launch of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) in 1954, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has worked in over 190 countries, fostering development through infrastructure, human resource development, and technical cooperation. Japan’s ODA, led by JICA, has long championed the principle of “homegrown development.” This approach emphasizes empowering local communities to create their own solutions, rather than imposing external models.
JICA’s programs in Africa exemplify this philosophy. The Coalition for African Rice Development (CARD), launched at TICAD IV in 2008, doubled rice production across the continent in a decade. Now expanded to 32 countries, CARD aims to double production again to 56 million tons by 2030 transforming Africa from a food-dependent region to one of self-sufficiency.
Other initiatives like SHEP (Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion) and KAIZEN (a productivity improvement method adapted from Japanese business practices) have empowered farmers and workers to improve their livelihoods and productivity with minimal resources. These programs are now led by African trainers, spreading sustainable development across the continent.
Underlying all JICA’s efforts is the concept of human security a guiding principle reaffirmed in Japan’s revised Development Cooperation Charter in 2023. Human security means ensuring that individuals are free from fear and want and can live with dignity. In a world facing compounded crises, from pandemics to climate shocks, this principle is more relevant than ever.
Innovation and entrepreneurship: A new era of collaboration
Africa’s youth are not just beneficiaries they are innovators. Across the continent, young entrepreneurs are leveraging digital technologies to solve local problems and launch startups. Recognizing this, JICA launched Project NINJA (Next Innovation with Japan) in 2020, connecting African startups with Japanese investors and expertise. In 2025, JICA signed its first Grant Aid agreement with Nigeria to support local startups, marking a new chapter in Africa-Japan innovation collaboration.
At TICAD9, JICA will unveil the IDEA (Impact Investing for Development of Emerging Africa) Initiative, designed to mobilize private capital for socio-economic development and climate action. Complementing this, Japanese government amended the JICA Act in April 2025, enabling JICA to take financial risks and catalyze private investment an unprecedented move in Japan’s development cooperation history.
outh exchange: Building trust and shared futures
Human exchange is central to the Africa-Japan partnership. Since 2013, the ABE Initiative (African Business Education Initiative for Youth) has enabled over 1,900 African students to study in Japan and intern with Japanese companies. One standout alumna is Ms. Pelonomi Moiloa from South Africa, who founded “Lelapa AI” to develop language technologies for under-resourced African languages. Her work earned her a spot on TIME’s 100 AI talents of 2023.
Building on ABE, JICA will launch TOMONI Africa at TICAD9. “Tomoni” means “together” and “friends” in Japanese, symbolizing the spirit of mutual learning and collaboration. TOMONI Africa will expand face-to-face exchanges between African and Japanese youth, fostering friendships and joint ventures.
This spirit is already alive. In May 2025, JICA and Sapporo Kaisei High School hosted the “Japan-Africa Youth Camp,” where 300 Japanese students met 20 African peers to discuss culture, development, and future cooperation. Such interactions break down barriers and build lasting understanding.
Volunteers and multilateralism: A legacy of partnership
Since 1965, over 16,000 Japanese Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) have served in Africa, contributing across sectors from education to agriculture. Many return to Japan with renewed purpose, launching social enterprises and revitalizing local communities. One example is Ms. Aya Tsuboi, who founded SUNDA Technology after her service as a JOCV in Uganda. Her IoT-based water payment system ensures sustainable access to clean water in Africa and was recognized by Forbes Japan NEXT 100 in 2023.
TICAD’s multilateral format bringing together governments, civil society, and international organizations remains a cornerstone of its success. JICA’s partnership with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, signed in 2022, aims to create a unified trade zone across the continent. JICA also promotes Corridor Development, connecting cities to boost economic activity, and supports One Stop Border Posts to streamline trade.
Beyond Africa, JICA facilitates triangular cooperation with countries like Egypt and Brazil to share their expertise across continents. In 2024, JICA and Indonesia signed a memorandum to jointly support African development, highlighting the growing potential of South- South collaboration.
A shared future built on respect and co-creation
Africa stands at a crossroads. Its challenges poverty, conflict, governance are real. But its opportunities youth, innovation, resilience are equally powerful. For Japan, engaging with Africa is not charity, but a strategic investment in a shared future.
As TICAD9 unfolds, the message is clear: Africa and Japan can co-create solutions to global challenges. Guided by human security, powered by youth, and built on mutual respect, this partnership offers a model for inclusive, sustainable development. The future is not something to be given it is something to be built, together.
Tanzania exemplifies the spirit of Africa-Japan partnership
Message from Chief Representative JICA Tanzania
These principles resonate powerfully in Tanzania, where JICA has been a trusted partner for over five decades. With 65% of Tanzania’s population under 25 years old, the country embodies the demographic dividend that President Tanaka describes.
Working in close alignment with the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (DIRA), we are committed to supporting the government of Tanzania in achieving “A Prosperous, Just, Inclusive and Self Resilient Nation” through our comprehensive programs. Our cooperation focuses on three priority areas: “1. Nurturing and expanding the base of sectors that drive economic growth”, “2. Improving the environment to support economic and social development”, and “3. Realization of an inclusive and fair society”. These efforts span diverse sectors ranging from Agriculture, Industry, Transport, Energy, Urban Development, Public Financial Management to Local Governance and Health.
Our impact can be seen through concrete examples. TANSHEP which promotes farmers to conduct market survey before starting cultivation with the concept of “Anzia Sokoni, Malizia Shambani, Kwa Kipato Zaidi”, which has transformed the lives of over 11,000 farmers across Arusha, Kilimanjaro, and Tanga regions with women comprising over 53% of beneficiaries. Similarly, the KAIZEN approach that has been successfully adapted in Tanzanian manufacturing and service sectors, empowering workers to identify and solve productivity challenges using their local knowledge and creativity.
Meanwhile, over 1,800 Japanese volunteers have served in Tanzania since the 1960s, working alongside Tanzanian communities in education, healthcare, infrastructure, industrial development and agriculture, with many focusing on women’s empowerment and youth development programs.
The theme of TICAD9 “Tomoni Africa” or “Pamoja Africa na Japani” can co-create solutions that directly benefit Tanzania’s development aspirations. The future of Tanzania is not something to be given by others but it is built through mutual investment in a shared future where people can participate equally in Tanzania’s development journey.