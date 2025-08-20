Co-creating Africa’s brighter future: A new era of partnership at TICAD 9

Shigeru ISHIBA, PRIME MINISTER OF JAPAN

Twenty-five years ago, in 2000, I visited Senegal for the first time, marking my initial steps into Africa. I was overwhelmed by the dynamism of young students and the continent’s vast potential, which convinced me that Africa has a bright future ahead.

Now, that conviction is becoming a reality. Indeed, the year 2025 is essentially the year of Africa, highlighted by the dynamic synergy between two major international forums focusing on Africa:

Japan hosting the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama from August 20 to 22 and South Africa taking the lead in the G20 presidency.

Initially incepted in 1993, TICAD remains a pioneering conference focused on African development for the last three decades, distinguished by its unique emphasis on “African Ownership” and “International Partnership.”

Furthermore, TICAD’s inclusiveness and openness to engage a wide range of stakeholders such as international organizations, third countries, businesses, academia, and NGOs highlight its unique strengths.

Embracing this philosophy, Japan will remain a steadfast partner for Africa. TICAD 9 will be held under the theme “Co-create innovative solutions with Africa,” where Japan aims to explore innovative solutions to the challenges facing Africa by leveraging its cutting edge technologies and expertise.

It is mutually beneficial to combine homegrown solutions developed in Africa with these solutions presented by Japan. Africa possesses abundant resources, a vibrant youthful population, and remarkable potential for innovation. At the same time, it faces significant challenges: poverty, conflict, unemployment, infectious diseases, and climate change.

TICAD 9 will address these head-on by focusing on three key cross-cutting approaches:

1. Driving Sustainable Economic Growth through Private Sector Leadership:

Japan will accelerate Africa’s economic transformation by fostering private sector investment. This includes improving the investment environment and leveraging cutting-edge technologies in such areas as AI, digitalization, green transformation, and utilization of satellite data. These will create new economic opportunities and enhance impacts. Japan’s expertise and resources will be harnessed to support the growth of African businesses and the development of robust industrial ecosystems.

2. Empowering Youth and Women:

Africa’s future rests on the shoulders of its young people and women. Japan is committed to empowering youth and women through comprehensive human resource development programs, targeting skills development in high-growth sectors. By nurturing their potential, we can drive inclusive growth and create a more sustainable society.

3. Strengthening Regional Integration and Connectivity:

Regional integration is crucial for Africa’s prosperity. Japan will strongly support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) through facilitating cross-border trade and investment and building value chains.

In line with the initiative of Free and Open Indo-Pacific announced by Japan at TICAD VI in Nairobi, Kenya, Japan will continue to enhance connectivity, resilient institutions, and human resource development in Africa.

To achieve sustainable development and inclusive society through these approaches, promoting peace and stability is crucial. Japan continues to partner with African countries, vigorously supporting Africa’s own initiatives to strengthen peace and stability in the continent.

To conclude, TICAD 9 is more than a conference; it’s a vibrant and living platform for forging deeper partnerships, generating innovative solutions, and building a shared vision for a prosperous and sustainable future for Africa and the world; furthermore, the significance of the Japan-Africa partnership reaches far beyond its impact on Africa alone.