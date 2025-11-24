ANGA Zanzibar emerges as one of the island’s most strategic property investments

As global investor interest inten­sifies across East Africa’s real estate markets, Zanzibar is increasingly standing out as a destination where lifestyle-oriented development con­verges with strong financial funda­mentals.

Among the most closely watched new projects is ANGA Zanzibar, a residential development in Paje that combines contemporary coastal architecture with a structured rental management programme designed to deliver hotel-grade returns.

Located along the pristine white-sand shoreline of southeastern Zan­zibar, Paje has experienced a major transformation over the past decade.

Once known primarily as a fishing village, it has become one of the island’s most active economic hubs, supported by high visitor numbers, a flourishing kitesurfing scene and an expanding hospitality sector.

This shift has changed investor behaviour: buyers no longer priori­tise purely lifestyle-oriented assets but instead seek properties that can produce consistent income within a tourism-driven environment. ANGA Zanzibar has been shaped precisely around these new expectations.

A core component of the project is the ANGA Management Programme, a fully integrated rental management system operated directly by the devel­oper.

Instead of requiring owners to manage bookings, guest communi­cation, housekeeping and mainte­nance from abroad, the programme centralises all operational respon­sibilities into a single professional structure.

This includes dynamic revenue management, marketing across major international booking plat­forms, 24-hour guest servicing and maintenance standards aligned with modern boutique hotel operations.

According to the developer, the system is engineered to deliver an estimated average annual return of around 12 percent, based on project­ed occupancy rates, seasonal fluctu­ations and performance indicators within the Paje hospitality market.

“ANGA Zanzibar was designed with investors at the centre of every decision,” said Jack Chalko, General Manager of LZDM Ltd, the developer behind the project.

“Our goal is to create a product that performs reliably as a financial asset while still offering the lifestyle value buyers expect from a coastal property.

The ANGA Management Programme provides a fully hands-off ownership structure supported by hotel-level operational standards,” added Chalko.

Architecturally, the project is led by Spanish architect Lucas Oteyza, whose portfolio features several well-known developments across the island, such as the Bamboo Hotel in Jambiani and the forthcoming Gran Catalonia Zanzibar Resort in Pwani Mchangani.

Oteyza’s design philoso­phy blends contemporary lines with the natural rhythm of Zanzibar’s landscape, an approach reflected throughout ANGA Zanzibar’s spatial layout and faceade composition.

The development consists of 72 duplex apartments, available in both two-bedroom and four-bedroom configurations.

Each unit has been designed to maximise rental efficien­cy, with open-plan interiors, generous natural light, private outdoor spaces and layouts that appeal to short- and mid-term international guests.

The duplex format also distin­guishes the project within Zanzibar’s residential market, positioning it as a more spacious and premium alterna­tive to traditional apartment devel­opments.

ANGA Zanzibar also incorporates over 1,000 square metres of com­mercial space on the ground floor, intended to host a curated mix of retail and service amenities that will support both residents and guests.

Complementing this are two rooftop swimming pools, a fitness centre, a co-working hub and a children’s club, facilities that enhance the rental com­petitiveness of the development and reflect the evolving needs of modern travelers, remote-working residents and families.





An aerial view of the ANGA Zanzibar project.





Construction activity is already well underway on site, with progress continuing according to schedule.

As part of the early construction phase, the developer is finalising a full-scale mock-up apartment, a four-bedroom duplex intended to demonstrate the final quality, layout and interior fin­ishes of the completed units.

The mock-up is expected to be available for viewing in December, offering investors a clear preview of the project’s design standards and rental potential.

Broader market conditions add further weight to ANGA Zanzibar’s investment case. Zanzibar welcomed over 600,000 visitors in 2024, and industry projections anticipate con­tinued growth driven by new flight connections and increasing interna­tional visibility.

Despite rising tourism, the provi­sion of modern, professionally man­aged rental accommodation service remains limited, creating a favourable environment for developments capa­ble of delivering reliable occupancy and return performance.

ANGA Zan­zibar belongs to a small number of projects that directly address this gap through an integrated management and operations model.

Chalko sees this environment as pivotal: “Investors today want real assets that offer predictable returns and strong long-term value.





The General Manager of LZDM Ltd, the developer of the ANGA Zanzibar project, Jack Chalko.





Zan­zibar’s tourism sector continues to expand, and the supply of high-qual­ity, well-managed residential prop­erties is not keeping pace. That imbalance creates an opportunity and ANGA Zanzibar was designed to meet exactly that demand.”

Interest in the project has been described by the developer as excep­tionally strong, with enquiries com­ing from regional investors, Europe­an second-home buyers and globally mobile professionals seeking expo­sure to Zanzibar’s tourism-driven economy.

As construction progresses and the mock-up apartment opens later this year, demand is expected to continue rising ahead of the devel­opment’s planned completion in Q2 2027.