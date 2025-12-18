Coop Bank unveils CooPesa to mark a new era of digital banking

Coop Bank has officially unveiled CooPesa, its first digital mobile banking proposition, marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s journey toward digital transformation and enhanced member-centric banking.

The introduction of CooPesa aims at expanding digital adoption among its members, enhance operational efficiency, and contributing to Tanzania’s broader agenda of financial inclusion and digital economy growth.

The launch of the CooPesa represents Coop Bank’s commitment to delivering secure, convenient, and accessible banking services tailored to the evolving needs of its members. The platform enables customers to access a wide range of banking services anytime, anywhere, directly from their mobile devices.

Addressing guests at the launch event in Dodoma, Coop Bank Managing Director and CEO, Mr Godfrey Ng’urah noted that CooPesa is a transformative digital solution aimed at simplifying everyday banking for members while strengthening financial inclusion nationwide.





“This product will enhance financial inclusion at grassroots level nationwide and perfectly aligns with the Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050. Our vision is to empower 10 million families,” he remarked while adding: “CooPesa is more than a mobile banking application.

It is a strategic platform that brings banking closer to our members. Through this solution, we are redefining convenience, accessibility, and efficiency in cooperative banking.”

Ngu’rah said CooPesa offers key features including balance inquiries, bill payments, airtime purchases, and government payments, providing a seamless digital banking experience.





“The platform has been built with robust security features to ensure the safety and privacy of customers’ financial information,” he stressed.

The Guest of Honour, Daniel Chongolo, Minister for Agriculture during the event commended the bank for coming up with the milestone digital preposition and reiterated the Sixth Phase Government’s commitment to continue supporting growth of the bank.





“The existence of Coop Bank sets a foundation for us as Government to consider negotiations towards a single digit interest rate with other banks for cooperatives and farmers,” he hinted.

Minister Chongolo commended Coop Bank for the success recorded during the one year since its inception and urged the bank’s management to strengthen the use of modern security technologies to ensure the safety of members’ fund in line with the rapid advancements in science and technology within the financial sector.

Earlier, the Coop Bank Board Chairman Dr Joseph Witts commended the bank’s management for carefully executing the bank’s strategy that has enabled it to be among the fastest growing banks.





“The recent data from the Bank of Tanzania shows that Coop Bank is among the fastest growing banks in Tanzania. While other banks are walking, Coop Bank should be running,” he added.

Dr Witts urged the bank’s management to come up with more tailor-made products that will help in closing the financial inclusion gap.

The event was attended by other senior government officials, members of parliament, cooperative leaders, industry partners, and other key stakeholders underscoring the importance of digital innovation in strengthening the cooperative and financial sectors.