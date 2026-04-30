CRDB Bank becomes undisputed market leader as Q1 profit surges to Sh206 billion

CRDB Bank Plc has cemented its position as the undisputed leader in Tanzania’s banking sector, after reporting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Sh206 billion, representing a robust 18.9% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2026.

With this milestone, the Bank now leads across all key financial performance indicators, including profitability, assets, deposits and efficiency, marking a decisive moment in the successful delivery of its Evolve Strategy (2023–2027).

CRDB Bank’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela.



This performance signals not only strong growth, but also the clear emergence of CRDB Bank as the dominant force in the market, built on deliberate execution, innovation and scale.

The Bank’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela, said the results represent a defining moment in the institution’s journey:

“These results mark a defining moment for CRDB Bank. We have not only delivered strong growth, but also we have now taken leadership across all key performance indicators, including profitability, making us the undisputed leader in our market.

This is a clear validation of our Evolve Strategy (2023–2027), which was designed to transform CRDB into a dominant, future-ready financial institution. The 18.9% growth in profit is not incidental, it is the outcome of deliberate choices: investing in productive sectors, scaling digital platforms, and maintaining strong discipline in risk and capital management, all while supporting inclusive economic growth.”

The Bank’s leadership position is underpinned by a strong and expanding balance sheet. Total assets grew to Sh23.9 trillion, while customer deposits increased by 9.0 percent to Sh16.3 trillion, reflecting sustained confidence from both retail and corporate customers.

This solid funding base supported continued lending growth, with net loans and advances reaching Sh14.7 trillion, largely directed towards key sectors driving economic activity.

At the same time, CRDB Bank maintained a prudent approach to risk, with the non-performing loan ratio improving to 2.85 percent. This continued improvement highlights the Bank’s ability to expand lending while maintaining strong asset quality, reinforcing a business model that balances growth with resilience in a dynamic operating environment.

Revenue performance remained strong and well diversified. Net interest income rose significantly to Sh388.8 billion, supported by increased lending volumes and improved asset yields. In parallel, the Bank continued to strengthen its non-interest income streams, driven by growing transaction volumes across digital channels, agency banking and payments platforms.

As customers increasingly adopt digital solutions, CRDB Bank is successfully capturing higher transaction-based income while enhancing customer experience, demonstrating the strength of its platform-driven business model.

Operating income increased to Sh297.6 billion from Sh254.2 billion in the same period last year, underscoring how digital transformation is now fully embedded within the Bank’s core operations and financial performance, rather than existing as a standalone initiative.

CRDB Bank Board Chairperson, Prof Neema Mori.

Despite continued strategic investments in technology, including enhancements to the new core banking system, as well as regional expansion through the establishment of a Representative Office in Dubai, the Bank maintained strong cost discipline. The cost-to-income ratio remained stable at 41.6 percent, reflecting the institution’s ability to scale efficiently while maintaining tight operational control.

The Bank’s Board Chairperson, Prof. Neema Mori, noted that efficiency continues to play a central role in sustaining the Bank’s leadership position:

“Our leadership is not only defined by growth, but also by how efficiently we grow. Maintaining a cost-to-income ratio of 41.6 percent while expanding our operations demonstrates the strength and resilience of our operating model. We continue to ensure that revenue growth translates into sustainable profitability.”

The Bank’s strong financial performance translated into superior returns, with Return on Equity reaching 28.0 percent, while shareholders’ funds increased to Sh3.06 trillion. These results further reinforce CRDB Bank’s position as a high-performing institution with the capacity to support future growth and deliver long-term value.

Looking ahead, CRDB Bank is focused on sustaining and extending its leadership position by accelerating growth in high-impact sectors, scaling its digital ecosystem and deepening its regional footprint.

“We are no longer chasing leadership, we have achieved it.