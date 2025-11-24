HEET project transforms Nelson Mandela Institution into a hub of innovation and science in Africa

The Higher Education for Eco­nomic Transformation (HEET) project has significantly enhanced the Nelson Mandela African Insti­tution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), positioning it as one of Africa’s leading centers for science, technology, and innovation.

Implemented under the Tanza­nian Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, and funded with $425 million by the World Bank, the five-year project (2021/2022– 2025/2026) aims to transform high­er education in Tanzania.

HEET’s primary goal is to upgrade university infrastructure, enhance staff capacity, and strengthen the linkage between universities and the labor market, ensuring higher education becomes a key driver of socio-economic development.

Located in Arusha, NM-AIST is part of a network of Pan-African institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Maulilio Kipanyula, said that the institution seeks to catalyze region-al development by producing high­ly skilled scientists and engineers through world-class research and innovation.





The Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) Vice Chancellor, Professor Maulilio Kipanyula





“Its mission is to educate the next generation of African innovators with both technical and entrepre­neurial skills to solve local challeng­es, contribute to the African Sus­tainable Development Goals, and drive economic growth through research commercialization and strong industry partnerships,” said Prof. Kipanyula.

He said through HEET, NM-AIST has received $10 million in project funding and has achieved over 94 percent of its implementation tar-gets within four years, a testament to the institution’s efficiency and commitment.

Project Coordinator Prof. Suzana Augustino said, HEET has enabled NM-AIST to modernize its labo­ratories, equipping them with cut­ting-edge instruments for testing and analysis that meet international standards.





NM-AIST’s HEET Project Coordinator Prof. Suzana Augustino





She said, this development will reduce dependency on overseas lab­oratories, allowing researchers to conduct all technical analyses and experimental work safely within the institution.

“These upgraded labs, will not only support academic research but will also become a significant reve­nue stream, providing professional consulting services to private sector companies and government insti­tutions,”

NM-AIST has made substantial progress in innovation, securing 29 patents to date, several of which are attracting investors for commercial production.

Notable innovations include Nano-filter water purification sys­tems, Dual reactors for rapid bio-gas and bio-fertilizer production, Solar-powered tobacco drying sys­tems, and Black Soldier Fly larvae production using sisal leaf waste.





The Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo (right), presents an award to NM-AIST for having the highest number of copyright registrations in Tanzania, a remarkable achievement under the HEET Project showcasing excellence in research and innovation





“These innovations have been developed in collaboration with stakeholders including the Minis-try of Agriculture, Kamal Group of Companies, and African Fibre Tan­zania Ltd”.

Deputy Project Coordinator Dan­iel Lohay Fissoo stated that, to fur­ther promote commercialization, NM-AIST has established four spin-off companies and an investment company to manage business oper­ations and attract additional inves­tors to its innovation ecosystem.

HEET has also facilitated PhD mobility scholarships through programs such as MCF and IHEA, boosting the number of postgradu­ate students and increasing demand for NM-AIST’s laboratory services both locally and internationally.

“Through this project, we are converting research into real solu­tions that benefit society, demon­strating how higher education can be a pillar of sustainable economic development in Africa,” Fissoo said.





The Deputy Project Coordinator of the HEET Project at NM-AIST, Mr Daniel Fissoo, presents the project’s implementation progress report during the coordinators’ meeting in Dar es Salaam





NM-AIST has allocated HEET funds across eight priority are- as, including upgrading learning resources ($601,040), updating curricula (US$151,500), promoting applied research and innovation (US$5,620,382), and building func­tional linkages with the private sec­tor (US$1,146,925).

Other areas include online learn­ing development, ICT infrastruc­ture, capacity building, and project management. Physical implemen­tation of these areas ranges from 70 percent to 100 percent, reflecting strong progress.

NM-AIST’s HEET achievements illustrate the institution’s transfor­mation into a research-driven hub where innovation directly benefits society.

Fissoo noted challenges remain, particularly regarding procurement processes and supplier capacity, but strengthened inspection and evalu­ation systems have mitigated these issues.

One of the most notable out- comes of this modernization is the establishment of the Consultan­cy Bureau, a unit responsible for providing research-based advisory services.

He said the Bureau has success- fully won seven consultancy bids valued at over $5.5 million, serving industries, government bodies, and community-based projects.

“This initiative has enhanced NM-AIST’s self-sustainability by diversifying income sources beyond tuition fees and grants”





Training on curriculum review at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology.





In addition, the institution has prepared and submitted 34 com­petitive research proposals to var­ious development partners, collec­tively valued at US$246 million.