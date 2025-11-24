HEET project transforms Nelson Mandela Institution into a hub of innovation and science in Africa
The Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project has significantly enhanced the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), positioning it as one of Africa’s leading centers for science, technology, and innovation.
Implemented under the Tanzanian Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, and funded with $425 million by the World Bank, the five-year project (2021/2022– 2025/2026) aims to transform higher education in Tanzania.
HEET’s primary goal is to upgrade university infrastructure, enhance staff capacity, and strengthen the linkage between universities and the labor market, ensuring higher education becomes a key driver of socio-economic development.
Located in Arusha, NM-AIST is part of a network of Pan-African institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
The Vice Chancellor, Professor Maulilio Kipanyula, said that the institution seeks to catalyze region-al development by producing highly skilled scientists and engineers through world-class research and innovation.
“Its mission is to educate the next generation of African innovators with both technical and entrepreneurial skills to solve local challenges, contribute to the African Sustainable Development Goals, and drive economic growth through research commercialization and strong industry partnerships,” said Prof. Kipanyula.
He said through HEET, NM-AIST has received $10 million in project funding and has achieved over 94 percent of its implementation tar-gets within four years, a testament to the institution’s efficiency and commitment.
Project Coordinator Prof. Suzana Augustino said, HEET has enabled NM-AIST to modernize its laboratories, equipping them with cutting-edge instruments for testing and analysis that meet international standards.
She said, this development will reduce dependency on overseas laboratories, allowing researchers to conduct all technical analyses and experimental work safely within the institution.
“These upgraded labs, will not only support academic research but will also become a significant revenue stream, providing professional consulting services to private sector companies and government institutions,”
NM-AIST has made substantial progress in innovation, securing 29 patents to date, several of which are attracting investors for commercial production.
Notable innovations include Nano-filter water purification systems, Dual reactors for rapid bio-gas and bio-fertilizer production, Solar-powered tobacco drying systems, and Black Soldier Fly larvae production using sisal leaf waste.
“These innovations have been developed in collaboration with stakeholders including the Minis-try of Agriculture, Kamal Group of Companies, and African Fibre Tanzania Ltd”.
Deputy Project Coordinator Daniel Lohay Fissoo stated that, to further promote commercialization, NM-AIST has established four spin-off companies and an investment company to manage business operations and attract additional investors to its innovation ecosystem.
HEET has also facilitated PhD mobility scholarships through programs such as MCF and IHEA, boosting the number of postgraduate students and increasing demand for NM-AIST’s laboratory services both locally and internationally.
“Through this project, we are converting research into real solutions that benefit society, demonstrating how higher education can be a pillar of sustainable economic development in Africa,” Fissoo said.
NM-AIST has allocated HEET funds across eight priority are- as, including upgrading learning resources ($601,040), updating curricula (US$151,500), promoting applied research and innovation (US$5,620,382), and building functional linkages with the private sector (US$1,146,925).
Other areas include online learning development, ICT infrastructure, capacity building, and project management. Physical implementation of these areas ranges from 70 percent to 100 percent, reflecting strong progress.
NM-AIST’s HEET achievements illustrate the institution’s transformation into a research-driven hub where innovation directly benefits society.
Fissoo noted challenges remain, particularly regarding procurement processes and supplier capacity, but strengthened inspection and evaluation systems have mitigated these issues.
One of the most notable out- comes of this modernization is the establishment of the Consultancy Bureau, a unit responsible for providing research-based advisory services.
He said the Bureau has success- fully won seven consultancy bids valued at over $5.5 million, serving industries, government bodies, and community-based projects.
“This initiative has enhanced NM-AIST’s self-sustainability by diversifying income sources beyond tuition fees and grants”
In addition, the institution has prepared and submitted 34 competitive research proposals to various development partners, collectively valued at US$246 million.
“This not only reflects NM-AIST’s growing research capacity but also its rising profile as a credible hub for innovation-driven development in Africa,”