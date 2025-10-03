Leading with Responsibility: TBL’s Commitment to People, Communities and the Environment

It doesn’t take a seasoned geographer to know that Africa is home to approximately 54 countries. One of the qualities that has made Tanzania a truly unique nation since independence is its peace and sense of safety.

TBL, which has been part of Tanzania for over 92 years, has consistently ensured that safety is embedded at the core of all its operations.

TBL’s commitment to safety goes beyond its employees, encompassing customers and the wider communities around its operations. The company has consistently set an example by fostering a safer, more positive future for its partners and workforce.

With over 1,200 colleagues in Tanzania, including women, TBL Plc considers its employees its greatest strength and asset.

TBL has gone the extra mile to strengthen workplace safety for its employees. Through Ethical Training, 100% of eligible staff have been trained on AB InBev’s Code of Business Conduct.

In addition, the company has put in place a solid Compliance Infrastructure, including a fully operational Compliance Helpline and a Swahili Employee Handbook, ensuring that no one is left in the dark when it comes to safety and conduct.

Thanks to these measures, TBL was able to close last year with zero fatalities, proving that when it comes to safety, the company puts its people first.

At TBL, safety goes beyond protecting its employees. The company has been very active in ensuring the safety of its customers through initiatives such as its responsible drinking campaigns.

In 2025, TBL Plc continued the campaign “Enjoy Like a Boss”, aimed at promoting moderation and responsible drinking.

TBL’s commitment to safety also extends to the environment, covering areas such as climate action, water management, and sustainable agriculture.

One of the key safety highlights of TBL in 2025 was its continued progress in water conservation and efficiency, achieving a water use efficiency ratio of 2.73 hl/hl and packaging over 92 percent of its products in recycled materials.

The company also recorded a 29.5% reduction in emissions intensity across its value chain since 2017.