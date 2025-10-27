NATKERN takes leading role in Tanzania’s digital advertising innovation

In this era where digital advancement is the engine driving business growth and competition, NATKERN is rapidly emerging in Tanzania.

This company has earned a solid reputation as a leader in digital advertising solutions in the country, making its mark in ICT innovations and cutting-edge LED screen technologies.

Beyond creating world-class products, NATKERN is widely recognised for combining creativity with a deep understanding of the local Tanzanian context, ensuring that local businesses and institutions receive reliable, innovative, and sustainable solutions.

NATKERN’s Managing Director, Mzee Nankokonumbi speaks about their operations and how they are positioning themselves to serve Tanzania’s growing LED technology market. Excerpts...

QUESTION: Briefly tell us about NATKERN

ANSWER: NATKERN is a Tanzanian-based technology company specialising in modern LED screen solutions and ICT services. Our services span from early-stage consultation and custom design to equipment installation, specialised software integration, equipment rental, sales, and comprehensive maintenance.

Our mission is to empower Tanzanian businesses with the digital tools they need to attract customers, simplify operations, and lead within their respective sectors.

As a company, we have been recognised for our excellence through several awards, including being named the Best ICT Company at the 2025 African Business Awards and the Top ICT Company at the 2025 Engineering Awards. These accolades reflect our commitment to delivering world-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and events.

Q: Why did you choose the Tanzanian market over other regions?

A: For us, Tanzania isn’t just a market, it’s our home and a hub of vast opportunities. The country is rapidly embracing digital technology, and there is a growing demand for high-quality, reliable solutions that understand the local environment and its unique challenges.

NATKERN is founded on the belief that Tanzanian businesses deserve world-class digital solutions, supported by local expertise, fast service delivery, and a deep commitment to national development. We are here to shine the light toward a better digital future for the country.

Q: What motivated you to enter the LED screen technology and ICT services market?

A: We were driven by the vision of transforming the visual communication industry across East Africa. The world is moving towards digitalisation at an incredible pace.

Businesses require solutions that not only align with technological changes, but also captivate audiences in order to stay relevant in the market. We recognised the power of digital communication and understood that equipment installation alone is not enough.

Real impact is achieved when high-performance displays are combined with smart software. This integrated approach allows us to create efficient systems that go beyond content broadcasting, systems that engage customers, manage real-time data, and deliver measurable returns on investment.

Q: How does NATKERN ensure the quality and durability of its indoor and outdoor LED screens?

A: For us, quality is not up for debate. We supply high-grade, energy-efficient equipment sourced from trusted global partners. Every screen we install, particularly outdoor ones, is specially designed to meet Tanzanian conditions. They feature high protection ratings (IP65 and above) to prevent dust penetration and withstand heavy rainfall, ensuring long-term performance.

We conduct extensive simulations that replicate real-world environments to verify performance and durability, whether for indoor meetings or large outdoor billboards, ensuring our systems are fully operational from the moment they’re installed.

Q: How does NATKERN keep pace with the rapid evolution of LED screen and digital advertising technology?

A: NATKERN stays ahead by making strategic investments in Research and Development (R&D). This is not a side project for us, it is the core engine of our innovation. We are constantly exploring new advancements in hardware efficiency, software capabilities, and sustainable technologies.

Innovative projects like our solar-powered LED screens are a direct result of this R&D focus. This approach enables us to adapt our strategies in line with global standards, delivering practical and forward-thinking solutions for the African market.

Q: What maintenance and upgrade procedures are in place when technical issues arise?

A: Our top priority is ensuring our clients’ systems are up and running at all times. Our approach emphasizes proactive care over reactive fixes. We perform regular diagnostic checks to detect potential issues before they escalate. With modern monitoring systems, we can remotely track the performance of our clients’ equipment, allowing for rapid problem detection and response.

Additionally, we maintain a dedicated technical team and a local inventory of essential spare parts. This ensures that, when an on-site visit is necessary, our engineers can arrive promptly and resolve the issue without disrupting the client’s schedule.

Q: How does NATKERN tackle challenges such as energy efficiency and equipment durability?

A: These are two of the core pillars in our design philosophy. For energy efficiency, NATKERN uses advanced LED technology that minimizes electricity consumption.

Our flagship solar-powered LED screen project in Katavi is a testament to our dedication to innovative, off-grid solutions. It utilizes renewable energy, reducing both costs and environmental impact.

In terms of durability, we design outdoor systems, such as our well-known installations at the Airport Junction, with the highest protection standards. They are built to withstand dust, humidity, and intense sunlight, ensuring long-lasting performance and resilience.

Q: Can you give examples of major projects that highlight NATKERN’s capabilities?

A: Absolutely. Our portfolio is built to showcase our innovation and community impact. Here are some notable projects:

L-Shape Screen at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE):

This project highlighted our software integration expertise. We installed an L-shaped video wall directly connected to market systems to display real-time stock and market data — a critical step for a national financial institution.

Solar-Powered LED Screen in Katavi:





LED advertising screens powered by solar energy have been installed at a roundabout in Katavi Region, marking a historic and commendable project by NATKERN in East Africa.





A clear example of NATKERN’s innovation, delivering digital advertising solutions independent of the national power grid, using solar energy. It demonstrates our capacity to extend technology to remote areas through sustainable methods.

LED Billboards at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium:

From concept to installation, we brought digital innovation to the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, enhancing the match-day experience. We oversaw the installation of cutting-edge LED perimeter billboards used during the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), transforming the stadium into a hub for world-class digital advertising for a continental audience.





NATKERN staff set to launch LED Perimeter advertising displays at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as part of their innovative advertising solutions in 2025





Q: Where does NATKERN see itself in the LED and digital solutions market over the next 5–10 years?

A: NATKERN envisions itself as a leading provider of digital solutions across East Africa. We aim to expand our horizons through continuous research and development, going beyond screen technology to include smart city infrastructure, IoT integration, and advanced digital ecosystems.