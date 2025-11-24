Powering Africa’s clean energy future together

As the world enters a decisive decade for climate action and sustainable development, the partnership between Africa and Europe stands at a pivotal moment.

From Cairo twenty-five years ago to Luanda today, the relationship between the African Union and the European Union has evolved into one of shared ambition, mutual responsibility, and a deep recognition that prosperity is strongest when it is jointly built.

As leaders gather in Angola for the seventh AU–EU Summit, the tone is not merely celebratory—it is forward-looking and action-driven.

This year’s meeting comes at a time when the global energy landscape is rapidly shifting, and Africa’s potential to lead a clean energy revolution has never been more evident.

With abundant renewable resources, a young and dynamic population, and growing markets, the continent stands at the forefront of a new era of sustainable growth.

Europe, through initiatives like Global Gateway, is placing long-term investment and partnership at the heart of this transformation.

Together, the two continents are preparing to unveil new projects, deepen trade and cooperation, and accelerate clean energy investments that promise not only to power homes and industries, but to energise a shared future built on resilience, opportunity, and trust.

In an exclusive interview ahead of the Summit, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaks with clarity and conviction about the path ahead. Excerpts………

Qn: What are the expected outcomes of the African Union (AU) - European Union (EU) summit?

Answer: Twenty-five years ago, the first ever Summit took place in Cairo between the European and the African Unions. Leaders made a simple yet powerful commitment. That peace and prosperity can only last when they are shared.

When our destinies are truly bound together. The world has changed since our Summit in Cairo. But this unique bond between Europe and Africa remains as solid as ever. In Luanda, we will celebrate the spirit of Cairo.

And we will take the unique partnership between Europe and Africa to the next level. We will announce new projects under Global Gateway, Europe’s investment plan for a better-connected world. We will open a new era in trade and cooperation between our two continent-wide markets.

And we will step up our cooperation on clean energy and critical raw materials projects that create value and jobs in Africa, for the African people. Because this is how Europe builds partnerships. Genuine, enduring partnerships.

Qn: How are you powering a clean energy future in Tanzania?

Ans: One year ago, Europe and South Africa launched the ‘Scaling Up Renewables in Africa’ campaign, to mobilise investments for clean energy.

To help provide access to electricity for the 600 million people who still lack it. And attract investors in this booming sector in Africa. Last week we rallied the world and mobilized Euro 15.5 billion for this.