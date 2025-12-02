Strategis Insurance urges school owners to consider comprehensive motor insurance for school buses

In a message directed at school owners across Tanzania, Strategis Insurance emphasizes the importance of comprehensive insurance for school buses.

Despite the essential role these vehicles play in student safety and school operations, many institutions remain under-insured, exposing themselves to significant financial and reputational risks.

School buses are more than mere vehicles; they are vital assets that ensure the safe transportation of students, staff, and educational materials.

However, many schools opt for minimal insurance coverage, often due to budget constraints or a lack of awareness about the full spectrum of risks involved.









This oversight can lead to substantial financial burdens in the event of accidents, theft, or other unforeseen incidents.

Mr. Jabir Kigoda, Chief Executive Officer at Strategis Insurance (Non-Medical Division), highlights the company’s dedication to providing tailored insurance solutions for educational institutions.

“At Strategis Insurance, we recognize the unique challenges faced by schools in safeguarding their assets,” said Mr. Kigoda.

“Our comprehensive insurance packages are designed to offer peace of mind, ensuring that schools can focus on their primary mission of education without the shadowing concern of potential financial setbacks,” he added.

Echoing this sentiment, Dr Flora Minja, who is the Group Chief Executive Officer at Strategis Insurance, highlighted the importance of proactive risk management.

“Investing in comprehensive insurance is not merely a financial decision; it is a huge step towards safety and well-being of students and staff,” she said.

“By partnering with Strategis Insurance, schools can ensure that they are adequately protected against risks associated with school transportation,” dded Dr Minja

Strategis Insurance urges all school proprietors to reassess their current insurance policies and consider comprehensive coverage that encompasses all potential risks associated with school buses.

By doing so, schools can safeguard their operations, protect their stakeholders, and uphold their reputation as institutions committed to excellence in education.

Strategis Insurance specializes in short-term general and medical insurance, including both personal and commercial covers such as Motor, Fire, Theft, Agriculture, Travel, Tractor, and Container Insurance.