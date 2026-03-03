Mara killing case: Accused remain behind bars amid ongoing investigations

Musoma. The murder trial of three men: Mwita Maginga (47) of Tarime, Marco Maginga (45), a primary school teacher in Mbeya City, and Simon Ruhinda (55), an office attendant at the Serengeti District Council in Mara Region, has been postponed again due to incomplete investigations.

The trio is jointly charged with murdering Rhoda Mobe (42), a resident of Burunga Village in Serengeti District, Mara Region, by hacking her with machetes on multiple parts of her body.

The case is before Musoma Resident Magistrate Eugenia Rujwahuka, who adjourned it to Tuesday, March 17, 2026, for further mention.

Speaking in court on Tuesday, March 3, Magistrate Rujwahuka said the matter was scheduled for mention, but investigations are still ongoing.

She urged the prosecution to expedite its inquiries so the case could proceed to a court with proper jurisdiction.

“Counsel, what is the issue? Investigations have been ongoing since December. This case will be mentioned again on March 17; the accused will remain in custody,” she said.

Earlier, State Attorney Martha Mbosori told the court that investigations are continuing and requested another mention date.

“This case involves thorough investigations, which are not yet complete. If it pleases the court, we request another date,” she said.

The deceased, a farmer from Burunga Village, is alleged to have been attacked at her home on the night of October 23, 2025, and hacked to death with machetes.

The accused face charges under sections 196 and 197 of the Penal Code.