Mara killing case: Accused remain behind bars amid ongoing investigations

Musoma. The murder trial of three men: Mwita Maginga (47) of Tarime, Marco Maginga (45), a primary school teacher in Mbeya City, and Simon Ruhinda (55), an office attendant at the Serengeti District Council in Mara Region, has been postponed again due to incomplete investigations.
The trio is jointly charged with murdering Rhoda Mobe (42), a resident of Burunga Village in Serengeti District, Mara Region, by hacking her with machetes on multiple parts of her body.
The case is before Musoma Resident Magistrate Eugenia Rujwahuka, who adjourned it to Tuesday, March 17, 2026, for further mention.