Tanzania Posts Corporation shines at the 2025 Public Sector Innovation Awards

The atmosphere at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam was filled with excitement, pride, and celebration as the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) was announced the winner of the 2025 Public Sector Innovation Award, widely known as the Digital Transformation Award (TPSIA). The prestigious recognition has positioned TPC among the leading public institutions driving digital transformation and innovative service delivery in Tanzania.

The award was officially presented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Investment of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Khamis Suleiman Mwalim, during a high-profile ceremony that brought together government leaders, ICT experts, and key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Postmaster General was Mr Ferdinand Kabyemela, Director of Marketing and Sales at Tanzania Posts Corporation, who described the achievement as a proud moment for the entire organization.

The Director of Marketing and Sales of the Tanzania Posts Corporation, Ferdinand Kabyemela, kisses the award won at the 2025 Public Sector Innovation Awards, held at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam recently.

Speaking shortly after the announcement, Mr Kabyemela noted that the award is a clear testament to TPC’s strong commit-ment to embracing digital trans-formation and modernizing postal and logistics services across the country.

He emphasized that through the adoption of modern ICT systems, the Corporation has significantly improved efficiency, accessibility, and reliability in postal, courier, financial, and communication services bringing essential services closer to citizens than ever before.

“This recognition is not just a victory for Posta, but for all Tanzanians who benefit from our services,” he said. “It proves that public institutions can innovate, adapt, and compete at international standards when guided by a clear vision and teamwork.” TPC’s win followed a rigorous evaluation process based on multiple criteria, including service quality, innovation, performance outcomes, accountability, good governance, stakeholder engagement, and system sustainability.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Investment of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Khamis Suleiman Mwalim (centre), and the Director of Marketing and Sales of the Tanzania Posts Corporation, Ferdinand Kabyemela (fourth from right), pose for a group photo with other winners of the 2025 Public Sector Innovation Awards, held at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam recently.

The Corporation emerged as a standout example of how public sector institutions can successfully integrate technology to enhance service delivery and operational excellence. The award underscores Tanzania Posts Corporation’s growing role in supporting national development goals, particularly the government’s digital economy agenda.