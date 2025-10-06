The importance of bringing insurance services closer to citizens

Insurance services are an essential tool in social and economic development, playing a major role in protecting people’s lives, their property, and even economic activities.

Insurance provides protection against unexpected losses, including accidents, illnesses, natural disasters, or property damage.

Through health insurance, citizens are able to access quality medical services without carrying a heavy financial burden.

Likewise, agricultural and livestock insurance protects farmers and herders against risks such as drought, floods, or livestock diseases.

However, in our country, the level of insurance usage (insurance penetration) is still low, which delays the growth of the sector and reduces its contribution to national development.

Accessibility of insurance services to the people increases financial security and encourages people to engage in business activities.

When investors are assured of protection against losses, they are more willing to invest in agriculture, manufacturing industries, and both small and large-scale businesses.

This step also helps the government to increase revenue through taxes resulting from the growth of various sectors. When insurance services reach more people, they help families avoid falling into poverty during times of crisis.

This promotes social equality and ensures that everyone has the opportunity to improve their lives without being derailed by unexpected risks.

Delivering insurance services to citizens is a catalyst for sustainable social and economic development. It is the responsibility of the Government, insurance sector stakeholders, and financial institutions to work together to ensure that insurance education reaches citizens, services are improved, and costs are reduced to include more people.

Strategis Insurance enters Mbeya

It is for this reason that Strategis Insurance has launched its new sales point in Mbeya, a step aimed at bringing insurance services closer to customers in the Southern Highlands and strengthening the company’s presence in key areas of Tanzania.

This launch signals the company’s strategic plan to expand the distribution of its products, improve access to services, and increase insurance awareness among communities in the country’s Highlands regions. Among many benefits, the opening of this sales point will provide the following advantages:

Bringing services closer to customers: The Mbeya sales point will make it easier for local customers to access insurance products (health insurance, property insurance, business insurance, motor insurance, and specialized agricultural products) without having to travel long distances.

Employment and economic growth: The opening of the sales point will create direct jobs (sales professionals, customer service staff) and indirect opportunities such as insurance agents.

Increasing insurance awareness: Through providing insurance education, Strategis Insurance will be able to expand the number of people who understand and benefit from insurance, thereby strengthening the financial security of households and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The opening of Strategis Insurance’s Mbeya sales point is a strategic step that will enhance access to insurance services, promote financial security for communities, and lay the foundation for expanding services to other regions of Tanzania.