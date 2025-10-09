Yara Tanzania: Two decades of transforming lives through Service excellence

Dar es Salaam. As Yara Tanzania celebrates 20 years of transforming agriculture, this year’s Customer Service Week carries a special meaning.

According to the Yara Tanzania and Rwanda Managing Director, Mr. Winstone Odhiambo, it is not only a celebration of customer excellence but also a reflection of two decades of partnership, innovation, and growth with farmers, distributors, and partner communities across Tanzania and beyond.





Yara Tanzania and Rwanda Managing Director Winstone Odhiambo.







“For Yara, customer service is not a department—it is the foundation of everything the company does. From field agronomists working hand-in-hand with farmers to finance and logistics teams ensuring smooth operations, every employee plays a role in delivering five-star service that empowers customers and strengthens livelihoods,” explains Mr. Odhiambo.

Service as the Heart of Yara’s Success

Nzelu Malongo, the Customer Service Manager for Tanzania and Rwanda, explains customer satisfaction is an important part of Yara’s business philosophy: “At Yara, customer satisfaction is not an aspiration; we are built to satisfy the needs of the distributors, agrodealers and farmers we serve in the whole ecosystem and whole KYC.

We give value to customers—from product awareness to aftercare - in every touchpoint and we want to be responsive.” The company is recognizing Customer Service Week by asserting that customer service and satisfaction remains part of their priority focus—listening, engaging and providing value to everyone that trusts the Yara brand to do the right thing.

Empowering Farmers through innovation and access

Over the years, Yara has shifted the way that its customers gain access to information and support. Ms. Malongo reflects on the achievements in customer satisfaction through innovation, collaboration, and empowerment. “We have created digital tools, including the Yara FarmCare app and other tools, from which the customer can gain access to agronomy advice, product information, and providing feedback in real time,” she says.

This shift to digital means farmers, distributors, and partners all get timely information and guidance. The company’s dedicated customer service representatives also offer every distributor a direct line of communication via email or mobile and provide the toll-free line to speak directly with qualified agronomists for quality crop nutrition advice (0800170188).

In addition to technology, Yara’s field support and demonstration plots have always been part of its service quality and excellence to its distributors.

The agronomy teams regularly go on farm visits where they provide hands-on agronomy training or demonstrations of practical tools and solutions to distributors and offer livestock solutions specific to that farm.

Yara’s social media presence can also be seen as a differentiator and increase access and engagement by connecting with customers on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube (@TanzaniaYara), and ‘X’(TanzaniaYara) to share information where Yara are, or where farmers go.

A History of Collaborations and Growing

For Mr. Januari Fabian, Head of Finance at Yara Tanzania, and an employee of the company since 2009, the experience has involved change and mutual accomplishments.

“This has been a great journey with Yara Tanzania, as I’ve experienced growth from an Accountant to Head of Finance. With support of my colleagues, my impossibles became possibilities” he explains.

Fabian emphasizes that service excellence is not only for customer facing positions; it is in every job function. “As Head of Finance, I am required to ensure that the finance team provides a five-star service to our customers, builds solutions for the challenges that will arise, and comply with the company policies that determines how we serve and engage with all of our customers” Fabian explains.

This holistic approach to service, where every employee contributes to customer satisfaction, has contributed to Yara’s continued success and long-term relationships across Tanzania’s agricultural value chain.

‘Everything Possible’: A Spirit of Innovation and Dedication

The theme for Customer Service Week 2025, “Everything Possible,” embodies Yara’s spirit of innovation and resilience. According to Ms. Malongo, this theme is well-aligned to Yara’s journey as an industry leader in transforming agriculture in Tanzania.

“The theme ‘Everything Possible’ truly reflects the idea that with the right mindset, tools, and commitment to our customers, the sky’s the limit in everything we can accomplish.

In Tanzania, while digital agriculture is still nascent, Yara is certainly not new to implementing transformative solutions and always looking to confidently open up business to change,” Ms. Malongo notes.

The theme also resonates deeply with Yara’s 20-year milestone, celebrating how our service mindset and agility have enhanced agribusiness in Tanzania.

Whether through innovative solutions to help produce sustainably, or through digital tools and education, Yara puts our customers first, to ensure everything is possible....one partnership at a time.”

A People-First Employer

Yara’s success begins with people. The company prides itself on ensuring its culture supports “customers first” philosophy...above all things, it is based on our values of respect, growth and empowerment.

We want to encourage employees to lead with purpose and integrity, strive for innovative practices, and to be encouraged to collaborate and perhaps even learn from others.” Says Ms. Malongo.

For Mr. Fabian, this culture has been important to him both personally and professionally: “Being at Yara has developed my career, and I can provide for my family and positively impact society.”

Ms. Shaidi Narindwa - Regional People Partner for East Africa, says Yara remains a true People Organisation that values its employees through multiple strategies and action, such as diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“When I joined Yara as the Country Human Resources Manager, I wanted to grow my skills in managing the full HR portfolio.

Within four years, I was promoted to Regional People Partner managing more than three countries, diverse cultures and diverse people and business challenges,” she explains.

Internally, according to Mr. Odhiambo, Yara has a strong investment in training and empowering its people, to ensure they are equipped with both technical and interpersonal skills needed to provide the highest quality of service.

A motivated workforce engages in and feels valued and inspired, which is also why Yara has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Best Employers in the Agri-Business sector in Tanzania.

Transforming for the Futur

Going forward, Yara is determined to stay transformative and future-ready. The Head of Finance envisions a culture that embraces innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation.

“To become more transformative, I will develop a culture that embraces change and innovation and also brings a customer-centric mindset. All of this will happen with strong, adaptive leadership along with the intentional adoption of digital technologies,” he says.

This vision aligns with Yara’s worldwide mission to grow a nature-positive food future – balancing productivity, sustainability, and prosperity for people and the planet.

Celebrating Service, Honoring Legacy

“As Yara Tanzania celebrates its 20th anniversary in conjunction with Customer Service Week, the celebration is for both customers and employees who make Yara’s success story possible and therefore provides an opportunity to reflect, recognize, and look ahead, with gratitude and aspirations,” says Mr. Odhiambo.

According to the MD, Yara’s commitment to service excellence is not an event but a way of life.” It is how the company operates, innovates, and connects with the communities it serves.”