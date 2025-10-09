Mwinyi pledges to strengthen blue economy initiative

Unguja. President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has reaffirmed the Zanzibar government’s commitment to strengthening the blue economy through the construction of modern fish markets and improved marine value chains to benefit local communities.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on October 8, 2025, while laying the foundation stone for a modern fishing market in Mkoani District, South Pemba. He also distributed fishing gear, seaweed-farming tools, and boats to residents of Makoongwe Island.

He said the initiatives are part of efforts to ensure the blue economy contributes to employment and stable income for Zanzibaris. “Our goal is to strengthen the blue economy, raise the value of marine products, and enable citizens to gain reliable livelihoods,” said Dr Mwinyi.

The President noted that fishing and seaweed farming are key sectors providing jobs for over 100,000 people, with women accounting for 17 percent. He said the government continues to prioritise these sectors by providing modern equipment, training, and access to markets, resulting in increased seaweed production and higher fish catches.

Dr Mwinyi added that the government is also improving infrastructure to ensure citizens benefit directly. He revealed that the first phase of the modern Shumba Port construction has been completed, with plans to develop more ports and landing sites, including Kiwani Fish Market and a seaweed-processing factory in Chokocho.

Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla said the Mkoani market will be the first in the country to feature a modern lift, marking progress in improving business environments.

South Pemba Regional Commissioner Rashid Hadid Rashid said 270 boats—96 for fishing and 141 for seaweed farming—had been distributed, along with 90 freezers to boost productivity.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Hamad Bakar Hamad, said the market will serve 10,000 people daily and handle 350 small fishing vessels.