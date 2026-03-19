Zanzibar deploys motorcycles to boost school oversight

Unguja. Despite steady progress in Zanzibar’s education sector, a lack of transport for regional and district education officers has hampered efficiency, restricting their ability to monitor school operations effectively, especially in rural areas.

In response, the government has procured 15 motorcycles for education officers across all districts and regions in Zanzibar to enhance oversight of daily school activities in both Unguja and Pemba. Zanzibar comprises 11 districts and five regions.

The initiative is expected to strengthen accountability, improve the delivery of education services, and ultimately raise students’ academic performance.

Speaking during the handover of the motorcycles at the ministry’s grounds in Unguja on Thursday, March 19, 2026, the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training Permanent Secretary, Mr Khamis Abdulla Said, said under the government’s broader education reform agenda, greater focus is required at the district level, which plays a crucial role in improving education quality.

“There are officers who lack working tools. It is not the President, the Permanent Secretary, or other ministry officials who can visit all schools. District education officers are the ones who know the schools and can visit them, yet they have lacked the necessary tools,” he said.

“At times, we have blamed them for poor performance without understanding the underlying challenges, yet the issue may have been a lack of resources. The government has recognised this and taken action,” added Mr Said.

In addition to the motorcycles, the ministry has also purchased two vehicles to facilitate the transport of school supplies.

Previously, the ministry had only one vehicle, creating logistical challenges whenever materials were required.

Mr Said noted that the government had already begun constructing offices for these officials and is now equipping them with transport facilities to ensure they can reach every school and enhance the quality of education in Zanzibar.

“This support is intended to strengthen supervision in your respective areas, empower head teachers to take action on disciplinary matters, and ensure effective oversight at the district level. The ministry has already issued directives that head teachers should no longer engage in teaching but instead focus on managing school operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zanzibar Improving Quality of Basic Education Project (ZIQUE) Project Manager, Mr Juma Haruna Mwenga, said the motorcycles cost a total of Sh75.9 million, with each unit priced at Sh5.06 million.

“The procurement of these working tools forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency in education management and improve the quality of education,” said Mr Mwenga, who manages the World Bank funded project.

Mr Mwenga added that the motorcycles will enable education officers to reach schools more easily across their respective regions and districts.

“Through this support, education officers will be able to conduct regular inspections, monitor attendance of teachers and students, oversee curriculum implementation, and address emerging challenges promptly,” he said.

He also urged officers to use the motorcycles responsibly and strictly for their intended purpose to ensure durability and achieve the expected positive outcomes.

Speaking on behalf of fellow officers, the Urban West Regional Education Officer, Mohamed Abdalla Mohamed, said the motorcycles would help them access many areas that were previously difficult to reach.