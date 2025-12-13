Magori: Simba SC remain title contenders despite setback

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club board of director’s chairman, Cresentius Magori, has reaffirmed that the club remains in contention for the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title, despite their recent 2-0 defeat to Azam FC.

The loss saw Simba drop to fifth place in the league standings, with 12 points from five matches played so far.

Magori said that the league is still in its early stages, with 30 matches scheduled in total.

“We have only played five matches out of thirty. It is too early to make predictions about the ultimate winner. Simba will bounce back and fight to reclaim the top spot,” said Magori.

The chairman acknowledged the challenges posed by strong competitors in the league but expressed faith in the team’s ability to recover.

“Current results are not the final verdict. There are still many matches to be played, and we believe Simba SC will do their best. Our squad has the talent and experience to remain serious title contenders,” he said

Simba SC’s recent defeat to Azam FC, one of their biggest rivals, came as a surprise to many fans who had expected a closer contest.

Azam’s disciplined performance and strategic play exploited gaps in Simba’s defense, leading to a two-goal margin that proved decisive. Despite the loss, Magori stressed that setbacks are part of the long league campaign.

“Our focus now is on regrouping, training harder, and preparing for the upcoming matches. Football is unpredictable, and the league is long. Every team will face highs and lows, and we are confident that Simba SC will find their winning rhythm soon,” he said.

Looking ahead, Simba SC will face Mtibwa Sugar in their next league match, scheduled for January 30 at the Major Isamuhyo Stadium.

Magori highlighted that the club is fully preparing to secure a positive results in the remaining matches.