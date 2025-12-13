Know Tanzania’s opponents in the Morocco Afcon finals

Dar es Salaam. As the countdown continues toward the Africa Cup of Nations finals scheduled for December 21 to January 18 in Morocco, Tanzania’s Taifa Stars enter the continental showpiece with renewed ambition and a deeper sense of belief.

This year’s finals will mark the nation’s fourth Afcon appearance after the 1980 debut, 2019 return in Egypt and 2023 campaign in Ivory Coast.

The team, now under interim head coach Miguel Gamondi, is camping in Egypt for intensive preparations ahead of a Group C battle that features three familiar and historic African football rivals.

The Taifa Stars will face Nigeria, Tunisia and Uganda, a trio of opponents with richer tournament histories and higher Fifa rankings. Yet Tanzania’s steady progress, improved organisation and the resilience shown in the qualifiers continue to fuel optimism.

For decades Tanzania struggled in qualifiers and the road to Afcon often ended in heartbreak. After their first ever qualification in 1980, the Taifa Stars had to wait 39 years before returning to the tournament.

The team’s record in the finals remains modest with five defeats and one draw from the 1980 campaign. Their last group stage draw was a 1–1 result with Ivory Coast at the Lagos National Stadium.

However, this generation enters Morocco with more international exposure, a stronger domestic league and a maturing squad that has competed in multiple World Cup qualifiers and regional events.

Placed in Group C, Tanzania’s mission is clear. They must overcome seasoned competitors. Nigeria, Tunisia and Uganda offer different challenges but all three provide a full picture of the high standards awaiting the Taifa Stars in Morocco.

Below is an in depth look at Tanzania’s opponents.





Nigeria

Nigeria stands among Africa’s football giants with an illustrious Afcon tradition. The Super Eagles have qualified for the finals on 20 occasions. Their brilliance has been proven across decades.

Nigeria won its first Afcon title in 1980 with a golden generation led by Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami. It was followed by a second triumph in 1994 in Tunisia.

The 1994 squad is remembered as one of Africa’s greatest teams featuring the likes of Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amunike, Samson Siasia and Jay Jay Okocha.

Nigeria then lifted a third continental crown in 2013 in South Africa under coach Stephen Keshi whose leadership revived the country’s football strength.

In many tournaments Nigeria has consistently reached the final stages and has produced some of Africa’s most iconic players. The country’s football system remains strong with a deep pool of talent.

Whether it is Europe based stars or rising young players from the Nigeria Professional Football League, the Super Eagles always arrive with a squad filled with pace, technique and scoring ability.

Nigeria remains one of the highest ranked African teams and currently sits at position 38 in the Fifa rankings, far above Tanzania’s 112. For Tanzania, facing Nigeria means contending with a side known for its speed on the flanks, powerful attacking transitions and an aggressive midfield.

Nigeria’s tactical discipline and physical strength have often overwhelmed opponents. The Super Eagles also carry huge tournament experience with many players accustomed to pressure and global stage football.

Despite occasional inconsistencies seen in recent qualifying matches, Nigeria remains a favourite among the Group C teams and is widely expected to advance.

The Taifa Stars will need to be defensively organised, efficient in keeping possession and clinical in counterattacks if they hope to unsettle the Super Eagles.

Gamondi’s technical bench is likely to prioritise closing down spaces, especially wide areas where Nigeria usually thrives. A positive result against Nigeria would boost Tanzania’s progression chances.





Tunisia

Another African powerhouse awaiting Tanzania in Group C is Tunisia, a nation with one of the richest and most consistent Afcon participation records.

Tunisia has played in the finals 21 times and holds a unique continental record for 17 consecutive tournament appearances.

The Carthage Eagles have never missed an Afcon edition since 1994 which highlights their long standing stability and strong football infrastructure.

Tunisia’s Afcon journey began in 1962 in Ethiopia where they marked their debut by winning the bronze medal after defeating Uganda 3–0. Three years later, they hosted the 1965 edition and reached the final before losing to Ghana after extra time. The team’s performances fluctuated in the following decades with some early stage exits and qualification failures.

However, a turning point emerged in 1996 under Polish coach Henryk Kasperczak when Tunisia reached the final but lost to hosts South Africa.

Their crowning moment came eight years later. Tunisia hosted the 2004 Afcon and claimed their first ever continental title under French coach Roger Lemerre. It remains their greatest achievement.

The 2004 side defeated Senegal in the quarter finals, overcame Nigeria in the semi finals and closed the campaign with a 2–1 victory against Morocco in the final. Since the triumph, Tunisia has always remained competitive even though they have not repeated a championship victory.

They exited the quarter finals in 2006, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2021, and reached fourth place in 2019. They have also suffered early group stage exits in 2010, 2013 and 2023.

Their long term consistency is clear through 83 matches played in Afcon history with 25 wins, 30 draws and 28 defeats.

Tunisia’s biggest victories include a 4–0 win over Ethiopia in 1965 and a 4–0 win over Mauritania in 2022. Their heaviest losses include 3–0 defeats to Cameroon, Guinea and Ivory Coast in different editions..

The Carthage Eagles often rely on a possession based style, quick passing sequences and well timed overlaps. They are solid defensively and rarely concede early goals. Tunisia also enters Morocco ranked 40 in the world which underscores their strength.

For Tanzania to succeed, they must match Tunisia’s tactical discipline and avoid costly errors.

The Taifa Stars have faced Tunisia previously in qualifiers and friendlies which offers some familiarity but the challenge remains significant. A well-structured approach will be necessary to earn points from this fixture.





Uganda

Uganda completes Tanzania’s Group C lineup. The Cranes are one of the region’s most historic football teams and a long standing rival of Tanzania.

The Cranes first played in Afcon in 1962 and finished fourth after losing to Tunisia in the third place match. Their journey through the 1970s marked the nation’s golden era.

Uganda appeared in the 1974 and 1976 editions before making their greatest Afcon run in 1978 when they reached the final. During that campaign, Uganda defeated Republic of Congo and Morocco in the group stages, eliminated Nigeria in the semifinals but came short in the final losing 2–0 to Ghana.

After the 1978 heroics, the Cranes failed to qualify for Afcon for 39 years. They returned to the tournament in 2017 but finished bottom of their group after defeats to Egypt and Ghana and a draw with Mali.

They then delivered improved performances in the 2019 tournament. Uganda opened with a 2–0 win over DR Congo, their first Afcon win in 41 years. They drew 1–1 with Zimbabwe and lost 2–0 to Egypt but advanced to the last sixteen where they were eliminated by Senegal.

Uganda has also had memorable moments in World Cup qualifiers including earning draws against Ghana and beating Egypt at home.

These displays reinforced their growing competitiveness, especially in the past decade. Their recent qualification for the 2025 Afcon was confirmed after South Sudan defeated Congo 3–2 in November 2024 allowing Uganda to progress.

The Cranes are ranked 85th in the Fifa standings and will be very familiar opponents for the Taifa Stars. Matches between Tanzania and Uganda often contain intensity, rivalry and close margins. The sides know each other’s style well which means tactical surprises may play an important role. Uganda usually plays with a strong defensive shape, high energy pressing and direct attacking transitions.





Can Tanzania make history?

Morocco 2025 presents a chance for the Taifa Stars to rewrite their Afcon story.

This generation carries more international experience, stronger mental maturity and tactical structure from the guidance of Gamondi.

With three challenging opponents in Group C, Tanzania must show courage and excellence in every match. Nigeria provides world class quality, Tunisia offers tactical sophistication and Uganda brings regional familiarity combined with physical power.

The tournament will not only test the team’s skills but also their mentality. Qualifying for the knockout stages for the first time in history remains an achievable but demanding target.

To reach that milestone, Tanzania must produce disciplined defensive performances, take their scoring chances and remain confident even under pressure.

As the nation follows the team’s preparations in Egypt, hope continues to grow. Tanzania’s rapid football development in recent years, improved administration and a more competitive domestic league have created a stronger foundation.