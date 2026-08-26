Zanzibar International Marathon runners get insurance cover from ZIC

Unguja. All runners taking part in this year’s Zanzibar International Marathon will receive insurance cover from Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC), providing protection against injuries, death and disability during the event.

The insurance cover will apply to all registered participants competing at Maisara Stadium on September 20, 2026, at no additional cost to runners.

ZIC Managing Director Jape Ussi Khamis said the company had partnered with the marathon organisers to strengthen participants’ safety while supporting sports tourism and economic development.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, during the handover of the insurance policy in Unguja, Mr Khamis said the sponsorship would also help promote Tanzania and Zanzibar internationally by attracting visitors through sports tourism.

“Unlike previous years, every registered runner will automatically receive insurance cover. There is no additional process or cost because the cover is included in the registration system,” he said.

The policy covers incidents that may occur during the race, including death, injury and disability.

Mr Khamis said ZIC would also cover medical treatment for runners who experience health problems during the event, from the competition venue to hospital care.

“If a runner completes the race with a health problem, they will not have to go to hospital and pay for treatment themselves as happened in the past. ZIC has already covered the runners, providing support from the venue through to hospital services,” he said.

Zanzibar International Marathon Chairman Hassan Mussa Ibrahim said the insurance would cover both local and international participants.

He said the 2026 event would feature 5km, 10km and 21km races, while organisers had begun discussions to introduce a 42km marathon from next year.

Mr Ibrahim called on other institutions to follow ZIC’s example by supporting initiatives that directly benefit communities and contribute to development.

He said the marathon organisers would also promote ZIC’s insurance products while encouraging Tanzanians to develop a culture of taking insurance cover against unexpected risks.