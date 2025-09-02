ZEC closes window for presidential nomination forms

Unguja. The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially closed the window for presidential hopefuls to collect nomination forms, with all 17 political parties completing the process.

Candidates have pledged various reforms, including job creation, improved healthcare, women’s empowerment, higher public sector wages, industrial development, and nuclear power projects.

The deadline for collecting forms was reached on September 1, 2025, after the final five parties submitted their forms, completing the total of 17. The nomination process began on August 30, with six candidates collecting forms on the first day, another six on August 31, and the last five shortly before the deadline.

According to ZEC, the collection of nomination forms for the presidency, parliamentary seats, and councillors ran from August 28 to September 10. Formal nominations will be submitted on September 11, with campaigns beginning immediately thereafter.

Parties that completed the process include the United Democratic Party (UDP), the Makini Party, the United Peoples Democratic Party (UPDP), the Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC), and the Democratic Party (DP).

ZEC Chairperson Judge George Joseph Kazi urged candidates to fill out the forms carefully and adhere to submission deadlines. While the official deadline was September 10 at 6:00 PM, he encouraged early submissions to allow for thorough review before nominations.

The UDP candidate, Neema Salim Hamad, stated that if approved by the ZEC and endorsed by voters, she would prioritize the rights of women and persons with disabilities. She highlighted healthcare, education, and water services as key issues affecting women directly.

“I will focus on women, persons with disabilities, water, education, and healthcare. Women must know we are capable and must fight for our rights without hesitation,” she said. Additionally, she pledged to address challenges faced by public sector workers.

Makini Party candidate Ameir Hassan Ameir promised to provide Sh500,000 monthly to every Zanzibari to improve livelihoods and establish a minimum wage of Sh1.5 million. He assured voters that the source of this funding would be disclosed after the nomination.

He also pledged support for dala dala (public transport) and bodaboda (motorcycle taxi) drivers, warning those who exploit them to prepare for change.

UPDP candidate Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim proposed restructuring the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ), suggesting a governance model led by a president, a Chief Minister, and a Deputy Chief Minister from the opposition.

He also promised industrial growth to create youth employment, proposing the construction of two nuclear power plants—one in Unguja and one in Pemba—to generate electricity and enhance national security.

Ibrahim expressed confidence that the upcoming elections would be free and fair. ADC candidate Hamad Rashid Mohamed highlighted that Zanzibar relies heavily on imported food, with over 75 percent of its food being imported. He pledged to address this issue within three years by producing 250 tonnes of rice on 10,000 hectares and reducing meat prices from Sh15,000 to Sh7,000 per kilo.

He also stated that farmers and fishers would receive free equipment and training, with an estimated programme cost of US$100 million, funded through tourism sector revenues.

DP candidate Shaffii Hassan Suleiman emphasized the importance of national peace, stating that without it, no progress is possible. He pledged to expand employment opportunities, build markets, and establish processing industries to support farmers and ensure their produce reaches both domestic and international markets.