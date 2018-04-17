Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Tenants ordered out of life-threatening city storey building

 

In Summary

  • The life-threatening cracks are mostly visible in the basement, hence occupants are supposed vacate soon.
By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ilala Regional Police Commander Salum Hamdun has ordered immediate evacuation of all tenants residing in the storey building which has developed dangerous cracks at Upanga in the city.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, April 17, Mr Hamdun said the decision was also approved by the chairman of the regional security committee, Mr Paul Makonda, who also visited the structure.

“We have ordered them to vacate the structure with immediate effect,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Citizen witnessed some tenants removing their belongings ready to move to safer places in the city.

