Tenants ordered out of life-threatening city storey building

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ilala Regional Police Commander Salum Hamdun has ordered immediate evacuation of all tenants residing in the storey building which has developed dangerous cracks at Upanga in the city.

The life-threatening cracks are mostly visible in the basement, hence occupants are supposed vacate soon.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, April 17, Mr Hamdun said the decision was also approved by the chairman of the regional security committee, Mr Paul Makonda, who also visited the structure.

“We have ordered them to vacate the structure with immediate effect,” he said.