By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has asked the government to reconsider its decision to prohibit teen mothers from returning to school after delivery.

The CSOs want the government to listen to public outcry, following President John Magufuli’s decision that teen mothers wouldn’t be allowed back to school after delivery during his tenure of office.

In a joint press conference held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, 25 CSOs, which advocate women and girls’ rights, stressed the importance of educating girls.

The CSOs insisted that the government’s decision to prohibit pregnant mothers from returning to school after delivery would have adverse socioeconomic impacts.

Ms Rebecca Gyumi, the founder of Msichana Initiative said: "Girls, who become pregnant, while in school are not criminals, so they shouldn’t be denied the right to pursue their dreams.”