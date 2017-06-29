Thursday, June 29, 2017

Activists want govt to reconsider its decision, allow teen mothers back to school

 

In Summary

The CSOs want the government to listen to public outcry, following President John Magufuli’s decision that teen mothers wouldn’t be allowed back to school after delivery during his tenure of office.

Advertisement
By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has asked the government to reconsider its decision to prohibit teen mothers from returning to school after delivery.

The CSOs want the government to listen to public outcry, following President John Magufuli’s decision that teen mothers wouldn’t be allowed back to school after delivery during his tenure of office.

In a joint press conference held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, 25 CSOs, which advocate women and girls’ rights, stressed the importance of educating girls.

The CSOs insisted that the government’s decision to prohibit pregnant mothers from returning to school after delivery would have adverse socioeconomic impacts.

Ms Rebecca Gyumi, the founder of Msichana Initiative said: "Girls, who become pregnant, while in school are not criminals, so they shouldn’t be denied the right to pursue their dreams.”

For her part, Ms Anna Henga, acting executive director of Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) said researchers, the media, civil society organisations, citizens and religious leaders had a right to express their opinions on the issue.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Lowassa directed to report again to DCI’s office July 13

The police have allowed former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa to return home after interrogation

Time extended for Parliament to debate, pass three Bills under certificate of urgency

Ongoing parliamentary sessions will be extended for three more working days to give time for the

  • News
    Hope to suppliers as Govt concludes verification of their arrears  
  • News
    Govt insists a ban on maize export won’t be lifted  
  • News
    Two killed as gunmen go on shooting spree in Kibiti  