Agency keen on brand building

Dar es Salaam. Advertising agency Aggrey & Clifford has announced its move towards investing in innovation through a wide range of key projects.
The training programmes and innovative workshop sessions offered to Aggrey & Clifford staff and customers were conducted for three days here, and ended yesterday.
They were conducted in partnership with experts from Vega School, which is involved in brand building. Vega Strategy and New Business Development head Carla Enslin covered a series of topics on brand building and brand strategy. “It is vital that we hold onto the rich and unique meaning on our African brands when they cross borders and go global,” she said, adding that due to the clutter and competitive market in East Africa it is key for brands to innovate continuously.
Most customers in the region are looking for agencies which provide local relevance but are capable of creating innovative ideas that can define companies’ brands.