Air Tanzania picks firm for engine maintenance

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania has signed an exclusive five-year time-and-material contract with StandardAero to provide maintenance and engineering services for the Pratt & Whitney CanadaPW150A engines.

Collective magazine reported that the new contract extends StandardAero’s relationship with Air Tanzania, the company having previously provided engine support for the airline’s Q300 aircraft.

Under the five-year contract, StandardAero – one of three P&WC network overhaul facilities worldwide for the PW150A – will provide scheduled and unscheduled engine maintenance from its state-of-the-art location in Singapore.

“We are proud that, through the signature of this agreement, Air Tanzania has demonstrated its continued trust in StandardAero,” Peter Turner, President – Airlines and Fleets for StandardAero, stated.

“We look forward to not only meeting, but exceeding the fast-growing airline’s expectations for on-time support over the next five years.”

The tailored support solution being provided to Air Tanzania also includes Engine Condition Trend Monitoring (ECTM) services, StandardAero being uniquely placed to offer analysis expertise as both an OEM-approved Designated Overhaul Facility (“DOF”) and a CAMP Systems Designated Analysis Center (DAC).

These ECTM services include troubleshooting, maintenance tracking and the development of customised maintenance programmes based on operating environment and utilisation, thereby allowing operators to minimize unplanned downtime and cost.

“We are very proud to sign a contract with StandardAero for servicing our Q400 engines,” Mr Ladislaus Matindi, chief executive officer of Air Tanzania said as he was quoted by the magazine.

“We believe that StandardAero will offer a total attention and maximum dedicated service to Air Tanzania. I am delighted to work with an established and well-respected organisation which is ready to enhance our effort of revamping our national carrier.”