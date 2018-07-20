Friday, July 20, 2018

Air Tanzania picks firm for engine maintenance

 

In Summary

  • Collective magazine reported that the new contract extends StandardAero’s relationship with Air Tanzania, the company having previously provided engine support for the airline’s Q300 aircraft.
Advertisement
By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania has signed an exclusive five-year time-and-material contract with StandardAero to provide maintenance and engineering services for the Pratt & Whitney CanadaPW150A engines.

Collective magazine reported that the new contract extends StandardAero’s relationship with Air Tanzania, the company having previously provided engine support for the airline’s Q300 aircraft.

Under the five-year contract, StandardAero – one of three P&WC network overhaul facilities worldwide for the PW150A – will provide scheduled and unscheduled engine maintenance from its state-of-the-art location in Singapore.

“We are proud that, through the signature of this agreement, Air Tanzania has demonstrated its continued trust in StandardAero,” Peter Turner, President – Airlines and Fleets for StandardAero, stated.

“We look forward to not only meeting, but exceeding the fast-growing airline’s expectations for on-time support over the next five years.”

The tailored support solution being provided to Air Tanzania also includes Engine Condition Trend Monitoring (ECTM) services, StandardAero being uniquely placed to offer analysis expertise as both an OEM-approved Designated Overhaul Facility (“DOF”) and a CAMP Systems Designated Analysis Center (DAC).

These ECTM services include troubleshooting, maintenance tracking and the development of customised maintenance programmes based on operating environment and utilisation, thereby allowing operators to minimize unplanned downtime and cost.

“We are very proud to sign a contract with StandardAero for servicing our Q400 engines,” Mr Ladislaus Matindi, chief executive officer of Air Tanzania said as he was quoted by the magazine.

“We believe that StandardAero will offer a total attention and maximum dedicated service to Air Tanzania. I am delighted to work with an established and well-respected organisation which is ready to enhance our effort of revamping our national carrier.”

Tanzania government is reviving the national airline with new aircrafts and recently the country received the first new Boeing 787 (Dreamliner).

advertisement

In The Headlines

Kagame warns against insurgency in Rwanda

The President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has warned that anyone plotting war against his country would

Meetings underway ahead of ATCL’s India, China flights

Air Tanzania Company Limited’s planned foray into the Asian market following the recent

  • News
    Good news in Tanzania as few mothers pass HIV to newborns  
  • News
    If you are using Nelson Mandela Rd this weekend, you need to read this  
  • News
    Former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu found guilty of drug abuse!  