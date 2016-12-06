Dar bourse turnover falls by Sh313bn

By Alawi Masare @AMasare Malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Foreign purchase has decreased by 79 per cent on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) as the end-of-year season is affecting business on the bourse.

The equity market turnover weakened to Sh198.59 million last week compared with Sh512 million posted in the previous week.

However, foreign investors who have been dominating the purchase accounted for 47.4 per cent only.

Stock brokers associate the movement with the holiday season for local and foreign investors.

“For foreigners, this is even more serious as they close their annual books and open up new chapters next year,” says Mr Raphael Masumbuko, chief executive officer of Zan Securities Ltd.

“We anticipate low market performance because of end-of-the- year events such as planning for annual leave, holidays and close year obligations for local institution and individual investors, and therefore we would view stock market weakness as a buying opportunity,” said the company’s weekly report.