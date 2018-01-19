Chinese firm pledges to increase investment

By Burhani Yakub @ThecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mkinga. China’s Sinoma and Hengya Cement (T) Limited has pledged to construct 13 more factories in Tanga Region.

Apart from the proposed $3 billion (Sh6.7 trillion) cement plant, other projects will be in fields such as electricity and tyres.

That was said by the chairman of the parent company, Mr Xu Huilong, said on January 19, during his tour of the project site at Mtimbwani and Mongavyeru villages.

He arrived on Thursday in Tanga at around 1 pm and was received by Tanga Regional Commissioner Martine Shigela.

Mr Shigela assured Mr Xu and his delegation of the government commitment to cooperate with the firm to make the project successful.

The firm is set to construct a plant with a capacity of seven million tonnes of cement annually and a power plant that can generate 1,200 megawatts.

The cement project will offer direct and indirect jobs to 4,000-8, 000 people.