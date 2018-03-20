JPM assures of better business conditions

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is committed towards improving business environment, according to President John Magufuli.

The Head of State made the remark yesterday when chairing the 11th Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) at the State House.

Dr Magufuli expressed his commitment to ending challenges impeding the private sector.

He said, truth be told, his government had its challenges, and members of private sector had theirs as well.

“Today’s meeting is not business-as-usual. We will have to discuss critically the challenges you are facing and find out immediate solution,” he said.

“That is why almost all ministers, permanent secretaries, Prime Minister and I, myself, are here to listen to your challenges and respond to them accordingly.”

President Magufuli said because he wanted to change how things used to be, all 26 regions were represented by members who would raise the challenges they face in their areas.

“These will be speaking the reality of what they are facing in their areas,” noted Dr Magufuli.

He said in the past things were different when only a small group of people even those who had no industries, were attending the TNBC meeting.

“People were not getting opportunities to voice their challenges. They were being represented by only a few people with personal interests, except Mr Reginald Mengi,” noted Dr Magufuli.

He directed the Tanzania Revenue Authority to be friendly with traders.

But, on the other hand, he urged tax payers to be remit taxes in compliance with the law.