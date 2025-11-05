Mzize blow tests Yanga’s depth ahead of Champions League battles

Dar es Salaam. As Young Africans (Yanga SC) fine-tune preparations for the CAF Champions’ League group stage, the Tanzanian champions have been dealt a major setback with the confirmed absence of star striker Clement Mzize, who is set to miss up to ten weeks following knee surgery.

The timing of the injury could hardly be worse for Yanga, who are relocating their international base to the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar for their group stage campaign.

Yanga will face against North African giants Al Ahly (Egypt), AS FAR Rabat (Morocco), and JS Kabylie (Algeria) in Group B.

Yanga’s Media and Communications Officer, Ally Kamwe, confirmed that Mzize underwent a successful operation, but the recovery process will keep him out for between eight and 10 weeks.

“After extensive consultations between our medical team, the technical bench, and the player himself, it was decided that surgery was necessary,” said Kamwe.

“Mzize had been experiencing recurring pain in his knee during training, and we concluded that an operation was the best option. He will now be out for between eight and ten weeks.”

The forward’s injury comes at a crucial time, with Yanga set to begin their continental campaign against AS FAR Rabat later this month and facing key domestic fixtures, including the Kariakoo Derby against arch-rivals Simba SC on December 13.

Mzize will also miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco, where he had been tipped to lead the attack for Tanzania’s Taifa Stars.