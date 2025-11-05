CCM secures 16 Special Seats MPs in Zanzibar House, ACT Wazalendo gets 4

Unguja. The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the allocation of women’s special seats in the Zanzibar House of Representatives, with the ruling CCM obtaining 16 seats and ACT Wazalendo receiving four.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, follows the General Election held in Zanzibar on October 28 and 29, 2025.

According to ZEC, the distribution of the special seats was determined by the proportion of constituency seats won by each political party.

Official election results show that CCM presidential candidate Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi won with 74.8 percent of the vote, defeating 10 other contenders. He garnered 448,892 votes, while ACT Wazalendo’s Othman Masoud Othman secured 139,399 votes, equivalent to 23.22 percent.

ZEC reported that 717,557 voters were registered, with 609,096 casting ballots—an 84.88 percent voter turnout. A total of 8,863 votes, or 1.46 percent, were rejected. In the parliamentary contest, CCM won 40 out of 50 constituencies.

ZEC Chairperson Justice George Joseph Kazi said the appointments were made in line with Section 67(1) of the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution and Section 55(3) of the Election Act No. 4 of 2018.

Those appointed under CCM are Zainab Khamis Shomari, Rahma Kassim Ali, Tabia Maulid Mwita, Fatma Ramadhan Mandoba, Riziki Pembe Juma, Maryam Said Khamis, Chumu Khamis Kombo, Lela Muhamed Mussa, Khadija Salum Ali, and Zainab Abdalla Salum.

Others include Anna Athanas Paul, Aza January Joseph, Salha Mohamed Mwinjuma, Hudhaima Mbarak Tahir, Mwanaidi Kassim Mussa, and Salma Mussa Bilali.

ACT Wazalendo’s appointees are Moza Mohamed Khamis, Jabu Makame Juma, Farida Amour Mohamed, and Nassra Nassor Omar.

Under the 2010 Zanzibar Constitution, the Isles operate a Government of National Unity (GNU), which includes the ruling party and any party securing at least 10 percent of the total votes cast. Based on this, Mr Othman qualifies to serve as First Vice President.