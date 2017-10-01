MP live to his word over 'corrupt councillors'

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Arumeru East Member of Parliament, Mr Joshua Nassari (Chadema), has published what he claims to be his evidence over how corruption was used to lure the opposition party councilors to defect.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday Oct 1, Mr Nassari, who was in the company of his Arusha Urban counterpart, Mr Godbless Lema, showed journalists video clips together with a latter, purporting to show how the councilors were compromised.

He used a project to beam the video clips. He said on Monday, October 2, he is going to hand over the evidence to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and other organs for investigation and prosecution.

In the video clips, some leaders have been recorded convincing the councillors to defect from Chadema with promises to be paid allowances for their remaining meetings until 2020.

They were also promised that projects they have initiated as councilors in their wards will be completed.

There is also promises to be given money and employment.