Saturday, December 17, 2016

Magufuli appoints Prof Mgaya new NIMR Director

Prof Yunus Mgaya

Dar es Salaam. Barely 24 hours after sacking the former National institute for Medical research (NIMR) director, Dr Mwele malecela, Presidenr Dr John Magufuli has appointed Prof Yunus Mgaya to repolace her.

Dr Malecela served in the position for the last six year. She was appointed by former President Jakaya Kikwete on December 14, 2010.


