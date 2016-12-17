Magufuli appoints Prof Mgaya new NIMR Director

Dar es Salaam. Barely 24 hours after sacking the former National institute for Medical research (NIMR) director, Dr Mwele malecela, Presidenr Dr John Magufuli has appointed Prof Yunus Mgaya to repolace her.

A statement from state House says the appointment starts immediately.

Dr Malecela’s appointment was rescinded last evening after a controversial statement in presence of zika virus in the country displeased the government.