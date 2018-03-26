Magufuli’s appeal to bishops

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Monday March 26 expressed concern about the country’s continued procurement of medicine and medical supplies from foreign countries, asking clergymen to intervene in rallying the support of the public in dealing with the matter.

President Magufuli made the appeal in Dar es Salaam during the handover of Sh20.75 billion vehicles to the Medical Stores Department (MSD), which would help in distributing medicine and medical supplies countrywide.

“Something must be wrong with us…why are we still procuring medicine from other countries?” he queried. “I think I should ask the bishops to step in..we really need to build the country’s capacity in manufacturing medicines and medical supplies,’’ added Dr Magufuli.

He said data show that over 94 per cent of medicine and medical supplies in Tanzania are bought from countries such as India, Kenya, Uganda and other countries.

“Only 6 per cent of the medicine is produced here…why? We must do something. We must build local pharmaceutical industries…,’’ he added.