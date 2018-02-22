Slain student’s relatives collect money for transport

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Relatives of the late Akwilina Akwilini have started collecting money so they can pay for more vehicles as the number of people, interested in escorting the former National Institute of Transport (NIT) student keeps increasing.

This comes after the government – which has promised to cover for the funeral expenses – announced yesterday that it will only make available two 30-seater buses to transport mourner to and from Rombo who Ms Akwilina will be buried. It will also make available one more vehicle that will carry the coffin bearing Ms Akwilina’s remains.

Speaking shortly before the requiem mass for Ms Akwilina, the family’s spokesperson, Mr Festo Kavishe, said members of the family have been forced to make contributions so they can source more and more buses to accommodate an increasing number of mourners who have shown interest in escorting the departed student.

Ms Akwilina was killed by police on Friday last week.

An autopsy report has revealed that the 22-year-old student died of a massive gunshot wound to the head.