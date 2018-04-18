By George Njogopa @TheCitizenTz gnjogopa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Twelve journalists from Mwananchi Communications Limited, publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti newspapers have been nominated for the 2017 Excellence in Journalism Award in Tanzania (EJAT).

The names were announced earlier Wednesday on April 18, by MCT executive secretary Mr Kajubi Mukajanga.

Mr Mukajanga said a total of 49 journalists had been nominated for the awards.

The MCL journalists, who have been nominated for the awards are Bernard James (The Citizen), Devotha John (The Citizen), Imani Makongoro (Mwanaspoti) and Omar Fungo (Mwananchi).

Others are Nuzulack Dausen (The Citizen), Saumu Mwalimu (The Citizen), Harieth Makweta (Mwananchi), Musa Siyawombe (Mwananchi), Elius Msuya ( Mwananchi), Hellen Nachilongo (The Citizen), Tumain Msowoya( Mwananchi) and Erick Boniface (Mwananchi).