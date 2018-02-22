Thursday, February 22, 2018

US tax reform, litigation costs push Barclays into red in 2017

 

In Summary

Barclays said in a statement that it posted a net loss of £1.922 billion ($2.7 billion, 2.2 billion euros) last year compared with profit of £1.623 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

London, United Kingdom /AFP/. British banking giant Barclays said Thursday that losses related to the sale of its African business, litigation costs and a one-off negative impact from the US tax reforms pushed it into the red in 2017.

Barclays said in a statement that it posted a net loss of £1.922 billion ($2.7 billion, 2.2 billion euros) last year compared with profit of £1.623 billion a year earlier.

The lender said the loss resulted from £1.2 billion in litigation costs, a loss of £2.5 billion related to the sale of Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL) and a one-off net tax charge of £0.9 billion due to the remeasurement of US deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of 2017.

By contrast, pre-tax profit rose by 10 percent to £3.5 billion last year, Barclays said.

advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

Words by Catholic Priest that sent people crying at slain student’s requiem mass

A Roman Catholic priest, Father Raymond Manyanga led thousands of mourners in paying their last

5  hours ago

Mourners pay last respects to the body of slain NIT student

The body of Akwilina Akwilline has arrives at the National Institute of Transport (NIT) for

  • News
    Leaders throng NIT grounds to pay last respect to slain student  
  • News
    Venue change for slain student’s farewell  
  • News
    Slain student’s relatives collect money for transport  
  • News
    VIDEO: Tanzania Ports Authority seeks to fast-track EAC single customs territory  
    • -->