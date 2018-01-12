Z’bar announces free secondary education

Zanzibar will in July start offering secondary education free of charge.
Until now, only fees for primary schoolchildren are scrapped.
“No parent will pay for education cost,” President Mohamed Shein said on Friday, January 12, in a televised speech during the 54th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution at Amaan grounds.
He spoke about the improvement in education between 2015/2017, including the construction of more facilities.
Although desks had been inadequate, Dr Shein promised that the challenge would be tackled.
He also talked about Zanzibar’s significant socioeconomic gains.
Union President John Magufuli, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa, ministers and their deputies were among dignitaries who attended the celebrations.