IGP says Lissu’s driver testimony crucial to speed up investigation

Mtwara. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro said on Wednesday that police are awaiting the return of the driver of the Singida East MP Tundu Lissu to help with the investigation into the lawmaker’s attack last month.

Mr Sirro said the absence of Lussu’s driver, who is receiving psychotherapy at Nairobi Hospital, was posing a challenge to the police force as they try to probe into who attacked Mr Lissu.

He said so far, the police have interrogated some suspects and released them.

“But we hear he is receiving psychological treatment. We were told he would return soon but he hasn’t. This poses a challenge to us,’’ he said.

“We are giving due priority to investigating Lissu’s attack. We are working to ensure we nab and bring the culprits to justice,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Sirro said the police force has formed a team of experts to investigate the bodies that were swept on the shores of the Indian Ocean at Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam recently.

At least 17 bodies were found floating at the Coco beach in Dar es Salaam in the last few weeks.

“We ask the families who lost their relatives to report the matter to the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to help with the investigations,’’ he said.

“The ocean is vast and stretches in many countries. It is possible the bodies floating on Tanzanian shores were dumped in other countries, the most important thing is that we have formed a qualified team to investigate the matter,” he said.

Commander Sirro added that the bodies are still not identified.