Dar city deputy mayor defends position in poll

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam City’s deputy mayor Mussa Kafana has successfully defended his position in a close election held on Wednesday, January 3, at Karimjee Hall.

Mr Kafana emerged victorious after collecting 12 votes against 10 obtained by his opponent Mariam Lulida of CCM.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, January 4, Mr Kafana, who is the Kiwalani Councillor (CUF), said on Thursday that during the election he was not in good health as he was suffering from malaria.

However, after entering the conference hall yesterday, Mr Kafana was not able to vote and instead he was assisted by Mr Saed Kubenea, who, in the election, was the leader of the opposition alliance known as Ukawa.

Mr Kafana said he was sure of emerging the winner because of the number of delegates from the opposition Ukawa and that he had to accept his victory while he was seriously ill because his services were still being needed.

He used the opportunity to thank his fellow councillors for trusting him and helping him defend his position.

In the election, two mayors, Mr Boniface Jacob (Ubungo-Chadema) and Mr Abdallah Chaurembo (Temeke-CCM), almost exchanged blows during the vote counting before being separated by the election delegates.