Five killed in Toangoma, Dar es Salaam during gun fight with police

Temeke Regional Police Commander (RPC) Emmanuel Lukula told The Citizen on Thursday, October 6, that they received information from good Samaritans that there was a gang plotting to commit crime in the area yesterday night.

Dar es Salaam. Five people suspected to be robbers have been killed in Toangoma area at the outskirts of Dar es Salaam during gun exchange with police.

“We reorganised ourselves to ensure the crime is prevented as gunmen whose number couldn’t be established engaged in exchange of fire with the police at midnight,” he said in a telephone interview.

“The fight was tight because gunmen were equipped with heavy weapons, in spite of the fact that the police had organised to arrest the situation during which five people were killed before others had disappeared,” he added.

He pleaded citizens to continue cooperating with police through provision of valuable information, a move that will rescue their lives and properties.

“We are organized to valuable information is worked upon with immediate effect and that on top of presence of police on patrol, people should help in ensuring crime is controlled in respective areas,” he said.

