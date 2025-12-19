Sugu speaks out as Prime Minister weighs in on artiste-fan dispute

Dar es Salaam. Veteran hip hop artiste and politician Joseph Mbilinyi, popularly known as Sugu, has broken his silence on the growing dispute between Tanzanian artistes and their fans, offering his most direct response yet to a backlash that has spilled beyond entertainment and into national politics.

Sugu made the remarks in an interview with sister publication Mwananchi on Thursday, December 18, 2025, a day after Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba publicly defended artistes who have been criticised for performing at political campaigns.

Responding to the wider debate, Sugu traced the roots of the conflict and challenged the framing of the controversy as a question of political campaigning. The former Mbeya Urban MP under Chadema insisted the issue goes beyond artistes appearing at Chama cha Mapinduzi campaigns during the October 29, 2025 General Election.

“This issue has nothing to do with campaigning for political parties,” he said. “People forget that I once stood at Jangwani Grounds and endorsed Kikwete after he had been nominated ahead of Mkapa.”

He recalled publicly clarifying his political stance at the time. “When I was called to the stage, I clearly stated that I was not CCM. John Komba confirmed it, but said what we were doing was for the country. At the time, Kikwete carried the hopes of many Tanzanians and presented himself as a young leader. That moment marked the beginning of Bongo Flava being used in CCM campaigns.”

Sugu noted that he was not alone, recalling that Professor Jay also participated in similar campaigns.

According to Sugu, the current standoff reflects a deeper sense of public disillusionment. He said many citizens feel political parties no longer represent their interests and have therefore placed expectations on artistes to speak on their behalf.

“There is a perception that political parties no longer speak for the people. Citizens are looking for alternative voices, and the strongest voices they expect are those of artistes,” he said.

He argued that public support transforms successful artistes into public assets with social responsibility.

“If you succeed through art, you become public property because it is the people who elevated you. They expect you to stand with them and speak when society feels unheard,” he said.

Sugu pointed to past incidents that, in his view, deepened public frustration with the creative industry.

“Roma was not abducted under President Samia. He was abducted during Magufuli’s tenure. We condemned it, but artistes angered the public by remaining silent. These issues did not start today,” he said.

As economic hardship intensifies, he added, artistes increasingly appear detached from the daily struggles of ordinary citizens.

“The nation is in mourning, yet an artiste posts photos from a video shoot. There is no empathy. People should feel ashamed. That is why citizens are demanding accountability from artistes,” he said.

“These artistes came from poverty. The public supported them and lifted them up. Artistes wronged the nation. What was needed was an apology, not mockery.”

Sugu said the gravity of the situation became clearer following the Prime Minister’s intervention, which he described as misplaced.

“Instead of focusing on national matters, the Prime Minister is travelling around defending artistes who have been rejected by the people,” he said.

He attributed the standoff to what he described as growing arrogance within the music industry and urged artistes to take responsibility for their actions.

“You rise and begin to despise the people around you. Artistes wronged the nation and should apologise themselves, not be apologised for by the Prime Minister or Majizzo,” he said.

At the same time, Sugu cautioned against actions that could damage the industry as a whole, stressing the need to protect what has been built.

“Our priority should be ensuring the music industry survives. We built an industry, not individuals. It must not die. If necessary, we will rebuild it. The industry is sustainable. Those who have damaged it and feel it no longer serves them are free to leave,” he said.

He called on artistes to reflect, abandon arrogance and acknowledge their mistakes, arguing that the issue mirrors broader national challenges.

“This is a recurring problem in Tanzania. Everyone knows what the issue is, but people struggle to create alternative narratives,” he said.

“Politics alone cannot solve this. To address our problems, we must confront the root causes as a nation, not only within Bongo Flava but across all national challenges.”

Speaking on Wednesday, December 17, during a working visit to Songwe Region, Prime Minister Dr Nchemba said performing at political rallies forms part of an artiste’s professional work and should not be grounds for public condemnation.

“Someone is living abroad, has acquired citizenship simply because they speak Kiswahili, another is being accommodated there, and then they tell artistes to refuse performing at CCM campaigns. An artiste’s job is art. Do you expect them to abandon their livelihood?” he said.

He added, “Who said players at Manchester are Manchester fans? Who said those playing for Simba are Simba fans? Playing is their job. When an artiste performs, they are at work. While we struggle to create opportunities for young people, you are telling them to reject chances to earn money.”

The Prime Minister’s defence echoed sentiments earlier expressed by EFM Radio Managing Director Francis Ciza, popularly known as Majizzo, who had urged forgiveness for artistes and called on Sugu to share his perspective.

Majizzo acknowledged that some artistes may have crossed the line by aligning too closely with political actors during the election period.

“In my view, an artiste is being punished for seeking a livelihood. They were paid to perform on political platforms, so they were simply earning a living, yet we punish them for it,” he said.

He conceded that mistakes had been made and called for reconciliation.