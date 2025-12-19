How night tourism is boosting Tarangire’s appeal

Tarangire. Efforts to attract more domestic and international tourists have received a boost with the introduction of night tourism at Tarangire National Park, which authorities say is drawing increased visitor interest.

Another emerging attraction is ongoing research aimed at identifying elephants that give birth to twins, an initiative expected to further enhance the park’s appeal and contribute to national revenue growth.

The developments were disclosed on Friday, December 19, 2025, by a Second Class Conservation Officer responsible for tourism at the park.

She said the introduction of night tourism is part of the Government’s broader strategy to promote and diversify tourism products in the country. She said that research on twin-bearing elephants is still at an early stage but shows promising potential.

“The tourism situation is good, with visitor numbers continuing to rise. From October 1 to December 15 this year, the park received 73,372 visitors, generating more than Sh11 billion in revenue,” she said.

A tour guide from Serengeti African Company, Mr Luka Pallangyo, said the end-of-year festive season attracts many tourists to national parks, with some travelling with their families.

“Many visitors are drawn by the environment, and with the onset of the rains the landscape turns green, making it even more attractive,” he said.

An American tourist, Ms Kelly Anderson, said Tanzania is the tenth African country she has visited, noting that she was impressed by the scenery in Serengeti and Tarangire national parks, as well as the hospitality of Tanzanians.

She said she toured several parks this year to celebrate her birthday and plans to return next year to explore more attractions.

“What I have seen in these parks is far more beautiful than what appears in pictures. The wildlife and landscapes are exceptional, and I truly felt at home in Tanzania,” she said.

Ms Anderson added that although she hopes to visit all 54 African countries, Tanzania remains a destination she must revisit.

Meanwhile, a German tourist, Ms Janine Hellwig, said visits to Lake Manyara and Tarangire national parks offered an opportunity to see a wide range of wildlife.