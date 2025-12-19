Kariakoo bustles amid festive season shopping rush

Dar es Salaam. From early morning to late evening, Kariakoo is alive with the sound of bustling traders, honking of horns, and the constant shuffle of shoppers trying to secure holiday essentials.

The city’s commercial heart, famed for its narrow streets and crowded alleys, is in full swing as end-of-year festivities draw near.

Every step requires care. Parents clutch children’s hands or carry them on their backs, manoeuvring through tightly packed crowds.

Vehicles, from lorries offloading goods to motorcycles weaving through pedestrians, add to the chaotic rhythm.

Porters haul heavy loads overhead, forging paths through the throng, while traders shout to advertise their wares.

“It’s a risky environment. Children get lost, knocked over or jostled,” said shoe trader Jabir Shaka. “I’ve seen kids crying after being separated from their parents. Sometimes, frustrated guardians even scold or spank them.” Bajaj driver Hamisi Ally described the congestion as a daily challenge.

“Traders spill onto the streets, pedestrians have very little space. Accidents can happen anytime,” he said.

Shoppers bring children along for practical reasons. Parents want to ensure sizes are right or that school supplies meet children’s needs.

“I want each of my children to choose and carry their own items,” said Sebastian Katembo, shopping for school essentials. Neema Yohana added: “I arrive early with my children to avoid congestion and make sure the sizes fit.”

The crowds are also driven by groups accompanying shoppers, often without buying.

Clothing trader Salum Msemo said: “Ten people may enter a small shop, but only two are buying. The rest chat or make calls, slowing service.”

Group shoppers spend time comparing colours, quality, and prices, particularly for uniforms, fabrics, shoes, curtains, and household items. “Women come in groups to consult each other before buying. It’s good for business, but the shops fill up fast,” said curtains seller Asha Msuya.

Despite the chaos, shoppers rarely linger. The heat and noise ensure that few shoppers linger longer than necessary. On major streets like Msimbazi, Congo, Uhuru, and Nyamwezi, the motion was constant and breathless.

Parents warn that the festive rush poses dangers. “People must stay alert with children, especially during peak periods,” Shaka said. Yet, the congestion also reflects the area’s role as a key commercial hub in Dar es Salaam, where families, traders, and transporters come together in a high-stakes dance of commerce.

For many, group shopping is essential. “If you shop alone, you might make mistakes. With friends or family, you compare, discuss and choose wisely,” said shopper Rehema Kalinga.