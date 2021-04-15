JPM appoints Prof Raphael Tihelwa Chibunda as the new SUA Assistant Chancellor

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Prof Raphael Tihelwa Chibunda as the new Assistant Chancellor of Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) today (Monday).

Prof Chibunda replaces Prof. Gerald Monela, who has retired. Before his appointment Prof Chibunda was Assistant Director of Science and Technology Department at Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training.

A state House statement issued by government Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi revealed that the appointment of Prof Chibunda takes effect from April 27, 2017.

According to statement, Dr Magufuli has landed in Dodoma on Monday. He is expected to grace the commemoration ceremony of 53 years of Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar. At the Dodoma Airport, Dr Magufuli was received by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker of National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama and Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC) Jordan Rugimbana.

This year’s celebration is scheduled to take place at Jamhuri Stadium grounds in which this is the first time for such a major event to take place in the capital city-Dodoma.