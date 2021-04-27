New England women's coach Neville in 'sexist' tweet row

A message from Neville's long-standing Twitter handle @fizzer18 on December 3 July 2012, said: "U women of (sic) always wanted equality until it comes to paying the bills #hypocrites”.

London. No sooner had Phil Neville been appointed the new head coach of the England women's team on Tuesday than he found himself facing flak for "sexist" Tweets.

A message from Neville's long-standing Twitter handle @fizzer18 on December 3 July 2012, said: "U women of (sic) always wanted equality until it comes to paying the bills #hypocrites”.

Anothr that same year had the former Manchester United, Everton and England defender appearing to say: "Morning men couple of hours cricket be4 (before) work sets me up nicely for the day."

Asked why he'd only referred to men in his message, a reply on the account of Neville, -- an ex-England schoolboy cricketer -- said: "When I said morning men I thought the women would of been busy preparing breakfast/getting kids ready/making the beds-sorry morning women!"

Nevile, who has yet to confirm or deny if he sent the contentious messages, appeared to have deleted his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The old posts came to light again barely hours after Neville was appointed by the Football Association on a contract that will run until the end of the 2021 UEFA Women's Championships.

They provided fresh embarrassment for English football's governing body, with the 41-year-old Neville only replacing Mark Sampson after the former women's team, manager was sacked in September over allegations of misconduct in a previous role and amid a racism row that led to widespread criticism of senior FA officials.