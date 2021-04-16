Stanchart Group senior official visits Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Bank Group chief information officer, Dr Michael Gorriz, is visiting the bank’s offices in Tanzania today as the bank seeks to further enhance its business growth.

The bank’s statement released yesterday says during his visit Dr Gorriz will meet with various internal and external stakeholders.

Dr Gorriz, who was appointed chief information officer on March 25, 2015, is responsible for banking operations, systems, development and technological infrastructure, which underpin the bank’s client services, and define and implement the bank’s digital and innovation agenda.

His visit to Tanzania comes as the financial facility commemorates its centenary anniversary since it started its services in the country in 1917.

“The visit is a continuation of key group visits that have been taking place to mark the bank’s historical milestone in Tanzania and further reiterate the bank’s commitment to Tanzania,” the statement reads.

Dr Gorriz will be accompanied by top team members of the group’s information technology and operations segment. In March this year, the bank also hosted more than 30 of its top management team members from its Africa and Middle East Region.

The bank’s business in Tanzania continues to be a key market for the Standard Chartered Group.

Standard Chartered Bank in Tanzania is known to have revolutionised banking in Tanzania, leveraging on its innovation in technology. It introduced the country’s first automated teller machine in 1997, the country’s first visa electron debit card and the country’s first web banking services for corporate clients.

In July last year, the bank became the first to launch a unique biometric enabled mobile app, which has now attracted more than 10 thousand downloads.

Dr Gorriz has wide experience in technology. Before joining Standard Chartered, he was vice president and chief information officer at Daimler AG, where he was globally responsible for strategy, planning and development of the group’s IT systems, as well as the operation of its technical infrastructure.

During his 14 years at Daimler, Dr Gorriz progressed through specialist research and design roles in aerospace to general management roles.

He is a physicist and engineer by background and obtained a PhD in engineering.