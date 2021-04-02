Diamond still on probation, says Zari

Zari Hassan has opened up about her turbulent relationship with singer Diamond, saying the singer is still on ‘probation’ for cheating on her and siring a child with another woman.

The Ugandan socialite also said that should the Bongo Flava star decide to leave her, she would still fall in love a hundred times over. During an interview, Zari said that although she and Diamond have ironed out their differences, she remains on her guards just in case another scandal happens. “He cheating on me was betrayal at its best, and I used to think that there would never come a time that I would talk about it, but I think since I have made peace with him it makes it easier,” said Zari. “It was the worst betrayal because people cheat, but why are you cheating on our bed? Cheating with some low life things out there, why are you not wearing a condom? I had like 20 million questions,” she added. Zari also lamented Diamond’s vague answers to her questions as he kept blaming his cheating ways on their long distance relationship.

“We had a discussion and I made it very clear that he should stop misbehaving and focus on his career and family. Until then, because with musicians you never know when the next scandal is going to happen.”

I’m just out here with my guns ready. But he is being the man he is supposed to be,” she said.

Zari is currently in Uganda ahead of the Ciroc All White Party that she hosts annually.