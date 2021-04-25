OPINION: End graft, pseudo-democracy to make Africa greater

I am a close follower of international politics because they shape the development discourse of developing countries.

Recently, the media was awash with what someone would call “a racist and reprehensible” attack by US President Donald Trump who irrationally called the African, Haiti and El Salvador nations as ‘shithole’ countries and the word was specifically used in the context of African nation.

He further questioned why nationals of these countries have been permitted to enter the United States. Such derogative statements are disrespect to these nations and an abuse to their sovereignty.

Before the Americans could get their acts together and be where they are today, they too underwent series of pragmatic and archaic transformations that are identical with that of African nations. Besides, there could be no way African nations such as Liberia would develop when America was siphoning off and exploiting her resources for her own benefits.

Libya could not also develop when America controlled her oil deposit. Is there no unemployment in the US? Are there no street beggars there? Are there no people struggling to access medical services in the US? How about crime rates, armed robbers and hooliganism in the state?

The US had also suffered series of wars and history tells us it was heavily defeated and was on her knees. Oh Mighty America, why did you fail in the Vietnam War? Oh Mighty America, why did Somalia hang you on a rod?

Oh Mighty America, why are you shivering over Syria? Oh Mighty America, why wouldn’t you stop the September 11, 2001 terror attacks? Before the Second European War of 1939-1945, little was known by this state called America.

Personally, I do not blame Donald Trump and whoever will speak ill against particularly the African states. This is because there are many people out there, who write about Africa and African people yet they know little about this continent.

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox, who has been one of the outspoken critics of Trump, said in a colourful tweet that “America’s greatness was built on diversity.” He further added that Trump’s mouth wa “the foulest ‘shithole’ in the world.”

America shouldn’t be even reminded of their migration background and ethnicity. We do not need to talk much about this because it is all well known.

The African countries can become greater as they used to be before European/American civilisation, colonialism, mercantilism and now neo-colonialism (globalisation) by undoing the few mistakes their leaders have been making, particularly corruption, nepotism and mal-democracy.

But, we all know that these so called “powerful states” not only squandered African resources but also left African nation states groaning in pain and agony as her liberty, resources taken as her people were forcedly shipped across the Atlantic Ocean to work in European and American sugar barons and plantations thus championing the development they are boasting of today.

Our grand fathers built the US, Britain and were responsible for the 19th century industrial revolution in Europe because of the cheap labour they provided these states.

Donald Trump should respect the sovereignty of states whether poor or stronger.

Mr Munguongeyo is a Ugandan rural sociologist